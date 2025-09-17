Fend off the freshman flu with Northwestern’s health resources

Living in a dorm, a cold Evanston winter and a busy schedule can cause almost every freshman to feel run down at some point. Knowing how to stay healthy and take care of yourself when falling ill is key as a college student. Navigate the freshman flu or any college health concern with this Northwestern health resources guide.

Day-to-day health

To fend off most pesky viruses lurking around every corner, it is essential to treat your body well through proper nutrition and regular exercise.

Across campus, there are two gyms, the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion and Blomquist Recreation Center, which are free for student use. Several dorms also have their own workout rooms, including the Willard Residential College.

NU also offers free nutrition counseling services to students with registered dietitian nutritionist Olga Goumas. She works to help students achieve a healthier lifestyle through nutrition, mindful eating and physical activity, according to NU Dining’s website.

Getting sick

On the MyNM portal, students can schedule an appointment with a healthcare provider at Searle Hall (633 Emerson St.), which can be both in person or virtual. In the portal, select “Student Health Services” and specify the kind of health care you need. Options include general medicine, sexual health and sports injury. Students can schedule appointments Monday through Friday. The ground floor of Searle also features a pharmacy.

In the case of a medical emergency, students should dial 911. When student health services are not open, students with an urgent health injury or illness can call the After Hours Nurse Call Line for assistance. Students can also visit the Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Centers, which are open every day, if they need urgent help.

Mental Health Resources

NU’s Counseling and Psychological Services, CAPS, is the main mental health service on campus. To get started, students walk in for a same-day appointment or schedule an initial assessment on CAPS’ website. CAPS is free of charge for students.

CAPS is a short-term therapy model and can help students find long-term therapy or specialized care for their individual needs.

NU Health Insurance

NU requires undergraduates to have a health insurance plan while enrolled. Students are defaulted into the Northwestern University Student Health Insurance Plan, known as NU-SHIP. For year-long coverage, students will be charged $5,919, which will provide them coverage between Sept. 1, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026.

If students already have a sufficient health insurance plan, they can file a waiver to be exempt from enrollment in NU-SHIP. In CAESAR, students can fill out a questionnaire to see if they qualify for waiving SHIP. Students will have from July 1 to Oct. 1 to complete this waiver.

However, international students, regardless of whether they have another health insurance plan, are required to enroll in NU-SHIP.

Students can request health insurance aid if they are required to enroll in NU-SHIP and cannot afford the insurance premium.

