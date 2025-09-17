Northwestern’s preliminary admission data for Class of 2029 highlights geographic diversity, scholarships

Northwestern released preliminary admission data for the Class of 2029 and transfers selected from more than 53,000 applicants for the 2025-2026 school year, the largest applicant pool in NU’s history in a Tuesday press release.

Only 7% of applicants were accepted this admission cycle, a 0.5% decrease from last year. The acceptance rate for Early Decision applicants was 20% while the rate for Regular Decision applicants was 5.3%.

Freshmen and transfer students in the Class of 2029 come from 48 states, over 80 countries and more than 1,400 secondary schools. The class represents more than 75 citizenships and speaks 90 languages.

The number of students from rural and small town populations increased by more than 30%, which NU attributed to collaboration across the STARS College Network, a program dedicated to helping students navigate the college admissions process.

Aside from STARS, various other third-party organizations helped students in their journey to NU.

The Posse Foundation 13th NU cohort connected 10 students to the University in the Class of 2029. Posse Scholars receive a full scholarship for high school students who demonstrate potential and leadership in their school, community or family.

Three Chicago City College Star Scholars are in the transfer class. The program’s full scholarship allows Chicago Public Schools students who earned an associate degree from one of the City Colleges of Chicago to continue their education at four-year universities, including NU.

The final data on the Class of 2029 makeup, which includes gender, race and financial background data, will be publicized in October, according to the release.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Northwestern admissions rate dips to just over 7% for Class of 2029

— Northwestern sees increases in underrepresented minorities in latest class admission data

— ‘A dream come true’: Class of 2029 early admits eager to arrive on campus