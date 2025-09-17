Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

New trees planted near Rock in former memorial spot

Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern
Three new trees stand next to the rock where a memorial to students who died previously stood.
Cate Bouvet, Assistant Campus Editor
September 17, 2025

For years, a tall tree loomed over The Rock. 

Once an extension of the free speech practiced on its neighboring monolith, the tree’s purpose shifted, becoming a tribute to students who died during their time at Northwestern.

This summer, five years after the initial living memorial was uprooted, NU facilities planted three new trees where it once stood.   

The tradition of honoring students who died began in 2017 after Mohammed Ramzan fell off a nine-person shell during a NU men’s crew practice. Over time more names were added to the tree.

Some of these students’ names – Chuyuan “Chu” Qiu, Ananya Agrawal, Kenzie Krogh, Jordan Hankins, Ramzan – were painted vertically up the tree’s trunk.

The old tree was removed in 2020 for “safety reasons,” and its trunk is now held in storage.

Memorial-tree
Daily file photo by Isabelle Sarraf
The old tree was removed by Northwestern facilities in 2020 after its deteriorating condition became a safety concern.

For Katharine Cusick (SESP ’18), who was Qiu’s Peer Adviser, the tree was an important symbol of remembrance and community support. She said seeing the tree helped her cope with the loss of Qiu, who died in a biking accident on Sheridan Road in 2016.

Another memorial to Qiu was placed on the intersection where Qiu died, according to Cusick, but was removed due to the construction of the bike lane on Sheridan Road.

“I and some of her friends were feeling like, ‘I am not done with my mourning, grieving process,’ and I think the tree was a beautiful way to show that the community hadn’t forgotten,” Cusick said. 

Cusick said the emails from the University announcing students’ deaths felt impersonal, and The Rock was an intimate and artistic way for the community to express their grief. 

Former Daily staffer Allie Goulding (Medill ’20) hung origami cranes made from printed emails from the University about student and administrator deaths from the branches of the original tree as a part of a project for Art 390-0: Memory and the Monument.

“Walking past the names always made me smile,” Cusick said. 

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Students paint The Rock to commemorate Mohammed Ramzan

Memorial to a memorial: University plans to replace removed memorial to students who died while at Northwestern

Students protest at The Rock, demand transparency after Prof. Steven Thrasher’s classes canceled

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Three individuals walking on a sidewalk surrounded by greenery wear a shirt with the text “Class of ’29.”
Northwestern’s preliminary admission data for Class of 2029 highlights geographic diversity, scholarships
A tall, white ivy-covered building fills the frame.
Deering Library reopens, closing a long chapter of renovation
A man in a suit speaks at a podium with a lecture room backdrop.
Northwestern faculty express sympathy for Michael Schill’s resignation, hope for future leadership
NU President Michael Schill addresses students on the last day of his presidency.
Michael Schill talks free speech, democracy at convocation address on last day as president
A man and woman wearing black suit jackets sit while the man addresses the crowd with a microphone.
CDC whistleblower and Northwestern alum returns to teach disease outbreak course
University President Michael Schill speaks behind a lectern.
Outgoing University President Michael Schill earned nearly $1.7 million in first full year, tax filings show