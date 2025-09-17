New trees planted near Rock in former memorial spot

For years, a tall tree loomed over The Rock.

Once an extension of the free speech practiced on its neighboring monolith, the tree’s purpose shifted, becoming a tribute to students who died during their time at Northwestern.

This summer, five years after the initial living memorial was uprooted, NU facilities planted three new trees where it once stood.

The tradition of honoring students who died began in 2017 after Mohammed Ramzan fell off a nine-person shell during a NU men’s crew practice. Over time more names were added to the tree.

Some of these students’ names – Chuyuan “Chu” Qiu, Ananya Agrawal, Kenzie Krogh, Jordan Hankins, Ramzan – were painted vertically up the tree’s trunk.

The old tree was removed in 2020 for “safety reasons,” and its trunk is now held in storage.

The old tree was removed by Northwestern facilities in 2020 after its deteriorating condition became a safety concern.

For Katharine Cusick (SESP ’18), who was Qiu’s Peer Adviser, the tree was an important symbol of remembrance and community support. She said seeing the tree helped her cope with the loss of Qiu, who died in a biking accident on Sheridan Road in 2016.

Another memorial to Qiu was placed on the intersection where Qiu died, according to Cusick, but was removed due to the construction of the bike lane on Sheridan Road.

“I and some of her friends were feeling like, ‘I am not done with my mourning, grieving process,’ and I think the tree was a beautiful way to show that the community hadn’t forgotten,” Cusick said.

Cusick said the emails from the University announcing students’ deaths felt impersonal, and The Rock was an intimate and artistic way for the community to express their grief.

Former Daily staffer Allie Goulding (Medill ’20) hung origami cranes made from printed emails from the University about student and administrator deaths from the branches of the original tree as a part of a project for Art 390-0: Memory and the Monument.

“Walking past the names always made me smile,” Cusick said.

