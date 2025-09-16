Northwebster: Your one-stop guide to NU’s lingo

When you come to Northwestern, you might hear words tossed around that sound like complete gibberish at first. The Daily compiled a list of the most common words and acronyms to help you talk like a Wildcat from your first day!

People and Things

ASLA: An acronym for Academic Support and Learning Advancement, NU’s student learning support center.

ASG: An acronym for Associated Student Government, a student-run organization that provides resources and advocates for the student body.

CAPS: An acronym for Counselling and Psychological Services, NU’s primary mental health service, which offers services at no cost for full-time enrolled students.

CTECs: Your best friend when picking out classes. An acronym for Course and Teacher Evaluation Council where students rate aspects like teaching style and course difficulty. Students must complete their CTECs quarterly to view others’ CTECs.

Dingle: A shorthand for a “double single,” it’s when a double room is only assigned to one student. If you get one, consider yourself lucky!

Distro / FD / Foundies: Formerly known as “distros,” these distribution requirements are now called foundational disciplines, or FDs. These are general education categories ranging across various subjects at the University that all students fulfill before graduating.

FGLI: Pronounced “figly,” this stands for First-Generation and/or Low-Income; it refers to students who are the first in their families to attend college or who identify as low-income.

Listserv: An email system that allows many clubs to share information with members. You can sign up for an organization’s listserv at Org Fairs.

Paper.nu: An online course planning website made by students, for students. It has a yearly view and a quarterly view, and is regularly updated when class options become available. Again, your best friend when choosing classes.

PGSG: An acronym for Peer-Guided Study Groups, offered in common freshman year classes in the natural sciences, math and economics to support students and make big classes feel a little smaller.

Safe Ride: A free ride-hailing service to get around campus and nearby areas in Evanston from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. during the school year.

Wildcard: NU’s official ID. Use it to access campus buildings, your dorm room and discounts in downtown Evanston.

Places

Blom: A short-hand for “Blomquist Recreation Center.” One of two gyms on campus. It’s smaller than the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion, but it gets the job done when you’re on South Campus.

Core: The North Tower on the second floor of University Library with reservable rooms named Core Room B-K. Core Room A, confusingly, is on a separate floor from the other rooms.

The Lakefill: The strip of land between Lake Michigan and the University’s own man-made lake. There are almost always hammocks out there when the weather’s nice.

Lincoln: Though it was renamed Schapiro Hall in 2022 in honor of former University President Morton Schapiro, upperclassmen may still refer to this residential hall as Lincoln.

Main: Short for “University Library,” it is one of three major libraries on campus.

MCC: An acronym for the Multicultural Center.

Norbucks / Sherbucks: There are two common places to get your Starbucks fix. Norbucks is on the Norris ground floor; the other is on Sherman Road in downtown Evanston.

NU: Not NW or NWU. Correct your friends from home!

Plex: Short for “Foster-Walker Complex,” this residential hall is also home to Plex East and Plex West, two dining halls.

Sarge: A shortened version of Sargent Hall, which has a dining hall. Some say the Sarge omelets are the best on campus.

Searle: Be sure to clarify! This could be in reference to the School of Communication’s Frances Searle Building or Searle Hall, the student health building.

SPAC: The acronym for the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion.

Tech: Short for the “Technological Institute,” home to most STEM classes on campus.

Events

Dillo: Short for “Dillo Day,” NU’s annual music festival run by Mayfest Productions.

Marriage Pact: An annual survey run by students to find your optimal romantic match algorithmically. Accuracy is historically mixed.

Primal Scream: A cathartic scream that occurs at 9 p.m. the Sunday before Finals Week.

Painting the Rock: Student groups often guard The Rock for 24 hours to paint messages and event reminders on it. There’s a 24/7 livestream of The Rock online.

Sexiled: When you’re exiled from your double or triple dorm room so your roommate can have some um… privacy, you’ve just been “sexiled.”

Reading Week: The period between the end of classes and Finals Week. Beware — it’s not always a full week! Typically only observed by Weinberg.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Welcoming the Wildcats, a rundown on Wildcat Welcome

— ‘It just felt right’: Class of 2029 talks commitment to NU on Decision Day

— Northwestern admissions rate dips to just over 7% for Class of 2029