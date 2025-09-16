Local organizations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Evanston

Organizations across Evanston will commemorate Hispanic and Latino contributions to America throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. From tasting tapas to crafting tin art, there are myriad opportunities across the city to celebrate and learn about Hispanic American history. All of the events below are free to attend, except for the St. John XXIII Parish’s OktoberFiesta and the Cantaré concert.

Collective Heritage Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 17

In this session of Evanston Public Library’s monthly Teen Scene, middle to high school-aged students will enjoy elote, play games and learn to make Mexican tin art. The event will be hosted at the library’s Robert Crown Branch Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fiesta Familiar Hispana on Saturday, Sept. 20

Latinos en Evanston North Shore will host a free, family-friendly fiesta at the YWCA Evanston/North Shore this upcoming Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival will feature karaoke, a piñata, live music and a potluck of cultural snacks.

Fiesta España on Saturday, Sept. 20

Adults aged 60 or older can learn about the Fallas festival of Valencia, Spain, which celebrates the start of spring with large sculptures and bonfires in a session of EPL’s OAsis series. The event, which will also feature tapas, will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the main library branch’s Falcon Room.

Our Stories in Evanston on Thursday, Sept. 25

This community conversation, moderated by nonprofit community group Evanston Latinos, will give local Hispanic and Latino families the chance to share their experiences of living in the city. The discussion will be conducted in English with Spanish translation on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Evanston History Center. Mexican pan dulce and coffee will be served.

Una Fiesta Hispana on Thursday, Sept. 25

Evanston Pride will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month and the start of LGBTQ+ History Month in October with an evening in Fountain Square Thursday, Sept. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. An all-female mariachi band and a DJ will perform while attendees browse a market featuring handmade crafts from Latino and LGBTQ+ artists.

OktoberFiesta on Saturday, Sept. 27

Local brews and tequila will be offered at a block party that blends German and Mexican culture at St. John XXIII Parish’s St. Mary Church campus on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can enjoy Mexican, German and American cuisine along with outdoor games and live music. Admission is $5 per person and free for children under 5 years old.

Cantaré concert on Sunday, Sept. 28

Chicago a cappella will present new works by Mexican composers in concerts across the Chicago area throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month. The group will perform in Evanston’s Nichols Concert Hall at 1490 Chicago Ave. on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. This year’s tour will commemorate a decade of the ensemble’s ¡Cantaré! Chicago program, which regularly commissions choral pieces from Mexican composers for performances by local students. Attendees can purchase $10 student tickets or pay-what-you-can tickets set at a minimum price of $20.

