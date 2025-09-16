Subscribe
Deering Library reopens, closing a long chapter of renovation

Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern
Deering Library reopened on the first day of the 2025-2026 school year.
Ashley Dong, Assistant City Editor
September 16, 2025

After nearly 16 months of renovation and much anticipation, Deering Library opened its doors to the Northwestern community on Tuesday. 

Many students taking first-day-of-school photos on the steps outside the library were pleasantly surprised to discover that the historic space had opened its doors.

Deering closed for construction back in June 2024. Though the University hasn’t made an official announcement about Deering’s reopening, and Google Maps still lists it as “temporarily closed,” students were able to walk in and study on the first day of the academic year.

From the start of the renovation, the library was set to reopen in September 2025, just in time for the Class of 2029’s arrival on campus.

The Class of 2028 will also step foot inside Deering Library for the first time. Meanwhile, for upperclassmen, the space will look a little different. The renovated interior will feature improved seating capacity, new AV capabilities and an artificial laylight glass to protect the archival materials from UV damage.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @ashleydong01

