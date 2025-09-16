Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern alums win big at gimmick-driven 77th Emmy Awards

Illustration by Maya Wong
The 77th Emmy Awards were held on Sunday in Los Angeles to recognize the cast and crews of the past year’s best television, as decided by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Clara Martinez, Assistant A&E Editor
September 16, 2025

The host of an award show can make or break the evening — a fact Nate Bargatze singlehandedly proved at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. 

The ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to honor excellence in entertainment, as decided by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. 

Bargatze opened the Emmys with a nod to “Saturday Night Live,” recreating a satirical skit where he played the creator of television alongside SNL cast members Mikey Day and Bowen Yang. 

Stephen Colbert (Communication ’86) took the stage as the first presenter of the night and was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation. 

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” he said, holding up a black-and-white headshot of his younger self. 

The joke alluded to the cancellation of the CBS news talk show “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which he has hosted for the last 10 seasons. Later in the night, Colbert went on to win the show’s first broadcast Emmy for outstanding talk show series. 

Colbert handed off the first award of the night to Seth Rogen for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “The Studio,” which led the night with the most Emmy nods in the comedy category. The show went on to win 13 of a staggering nominations. 

Bargatze returned for his opening monologue, explaining a gag that would span the entire ceremony: for every second that an award winner went over the allotted speech time of 45 seconds, $1,000 would be deducted from his donation to the Boys & Girls Club of America with a starting pot of $100,000. If the speech was under time, he would add money back. 

“Some of you go over a little, some go under. Do the right thing,” he told the crowd. 

The gimmick may have given Bargatze some structure for his monologue, but it quickly unwound the success formula for an award ceremony. Without space to breathe — or at least, without deducting from a children’s charity in front of 7.4 million viewers — heartfelt and unscripted moments disappeared. 

Northwestern alums found success across multiple categories. Apple TV+’s drama series “Severance” swept with 27 nominations and boasts a cast with two NU connections. 

“Severance” star Britt Lower (Communication ’08) took home the award for best lead actress in a drama series. This win was the Illinois-native’s first-ever Emmy nomination. 

“I share this work with my heroic cast and crew whose work catalyzes mine,” she said. 

Lower’s co-star, Communication sophomore Sarah Bock, is currently enrolled at NU. On the red carpet, Bock told People magazine that she was on campus just a couple of days before the ceremony to move into her dorm. 

Former Bienen and McCormick students also received nods. Zach Robinson (Bienen ’12) was nominated for outstanding music composition for a series for “Cobra Kai,” which was his second nomination after securing a win in 2023. Additionally, Jason Crystal (McCormick ’06) received a nomination for his work at SNL for outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special. 

Emcees undoubtedly drive the show, but Bargatze’s gag to place a money ticker over the screen every time a cast or crew member went over felt like a pull for attention. The show ambled and lulled as winners pared down their speeches to a list of thank-yous.  

After all of that, Bargatze announced that he would donate $250,000, and CBS would give an additional $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of America. Nonetheless, the Emmy’s 77th night of gilded glamor and quips seemed to prove one thing: If award shows are going to survive the decline of cable television and dwindling attention spans, they need to get more creative than a rigged charity stunt. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @claramart1nez7

