Open Communities hosts Walk the Redline event ahead of Envision Evanston 2045 vote

Evanston-based fair housing nonprofit Open Communities hosted its second annual Walk the Redline event Saturday.

Executive Director Sarah Petersen said the event’s purpose was to teach attendees about their housing rights and the history of redlining in the city. The one-mile self-guided tour took attendees along the North Shore Channel Trail in the city’s 5th Ward.

For 6th Ward resident Chris Van Den Berg, learning about redlining in Evanston informed his work as a social studies teacher at New Trier High School, he said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to continue to learn more about our hometown, understand our history and continue to move our history in positive directions,” he said.

With the upcoming City Council vote on changes to Envision Evanston 2045’s draft comprehensive plan looming, Mayor Daniel Biss, members of Open Communities’ affiliated organizations and residents all used the event to reflect on Evanston past and present housing debates.

Biss said supporting housing reform is especially important to him as diversity and inclusion policies are getting nixed across the country.

“The places that espouse those values have a clear responsibility to be as welcoming as possible to people who may not be safe somewhere else,” he said.

Petersen added that Open Communities also tries to teach local politicians how to create more inclusive housing laws. The event hosted community partners at the start of the walking route, including some advocacy groups focused on zoning policies at stake in Envision Evanston.

Open Communities board member Roger Williams said he started a new nonprofit called Rezoning for a Better Evanston last week with the comprehensive plan in mind. The organization’s promotional material features a rendering that aims to show how multifamily housing, such as duplexes, can blend into a mostly single-family block, he said.

As a realtor who learned about redlining when he entered the real estate market, Williams said the policies were an “ugly blight” on the city’s history. He added that Evanston’s Black population has decreased by 7.7% since 2000, which he attributed to housing unaffordability.

“What made (redlining) so horrendous is that they wouldn’t give mortgage loans to people who were living in redlined areas,” he said. “So, what it really has affected is the wealth gap. Homeownership is the way most people acquire wealth, but you’ve got to get a mortgage first.”

Building multi-family housing would make Evanston accessible to more buyers at a lower price point while maintaining the single-family option, he said, helping to correct that trend.

7th Ward resident Roger Price said when he bought a house over 50 years ago, he found a defunct clause on the property’s title barring Jewish people and African Americans from owning the land.

Building multifamily housing to solve racial inequities created by redlining, though, would prevent residents from living in neighborhoods with only single-family homes, Price said.

“There’s a lot of people who perhaps want to live in one part of Evanston who can’t because they don’t have the economic wherewithal,” he said. “The solution to that is to help them develop the economic wherewithal, not necessarily to create a situation where we lose the small percentage of single-family homes we still have.”

Single-family residential housing makes up 33.9% of all land use in Evanston, the most of any category, according to a 2020 report by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

The tour finished by documenting Open Communities’ current advocacy against housing discrimination, including its 2024 settlement with Chicagoland housing providers for using artificial intelligence to reject rental applicants.

Petersen estimated that about 100 people registered for the walk. According to the nonprofit’s website, the event so far has raised $9,659 of its $20,000 goal, which she said helps support her staff after the nonprofit lost around $550,000 in federal grant money in February.

“Right now, because the federal funding priorities are really shifting, and civil rights are under attack at a national level, we’re really counting on the local community to stand up for what we believe in here,” she said.

Her beliefs include supporting the local public school system, she said. For Petersen, that support looks like building multi-unit housing to allow more families to move to the city.

She emphasized that a variety of residential housing types can bring greater diversity to a community by creating options at different price points.

“If you have one cookie cutter type of house that’s available, you’re going to get one type of house and one type of family,” Petersen said. “If you really want and value a diverse community, you need to have a diversity of housing that’s going to support that.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @sidvaraman

