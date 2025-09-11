Northwestern jumps 118 spots in College Free Speech Rankings despite ‘F’ composite score

As free speech discourse takes center stage in higher education institutions across the country, Northwestern is one of 64.5% of U.S. colleges and universities that received an overall score of “F” in the 2026 College Free Speech Rankings. Still, the University rose 118 spots from 2025 to sit at No. 120 of 257 total colleges studied.

The survey is run by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which combines information from student surveys, written university policies and free speech controversies to develop the rankings.

A composite score based on 12 components determines rankings, including six from student perceptions, three from campus speech policies and three for behavior during speech controversies by administrators, faculty and students.

Survey partner College Pulse administered the survey to 68,510 undergraduates across 257 colleges and universities in the United States. At NU, 379 students responded to this year’s survey.

The study found that 41% of NU students surveyed “feel self-censored on campus once or twice a month” and 31% “say using violence to stop someone from speaking on campus is acceptable, at least in rare cases.”

NU received an overall score of 58 out of 100, a 8.8-point increase from 2024. Of the six components of student perceptions, NU received two “F” grades for administrative support and political tolerance. NU’s highest-scoring component was disruptive conduct, with a grade of “C+.” The letters follow the traditional college grading scale out of 100.

FIRE noted two speech controversies in the 2024-25 academic year, docking a total of 4 points from the overall score.

They noted that a student theatre group, Lovers & Madmen, faced backlash from students over inclusion of the N-word in their performance of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Assassins,” leading the group to cancel the final two performances.

The second controversy listed was when University administration required NU’s chapter of the anti-Israel advocacy group, Jewish Voice for Peace, to amend its constitution. The group’s statement that “members are expected to be anti-Zionist and identify with Judaism” conflicts with NU’s new anti-discrimination policy, according to FIRE.

Overall, NU comes in the middle of the pack in the rankings in a year marked by “a deep unwillingness to encounter controversial ideas” throughout schools across the political spectrum, FIRE said in the release. FIRE President and CEO Greg Lukianoff said in the release that students were largely opposed to controversial speakers on campus, regardless of their political beliefs.

“Rather than hearing out and then responding to an ideological opponent, both liberal and conservative college students are retreating from the encounter entirely,” Lukianoff said. “This will only harm students’ ability to think critically and create rifts between them. We must champion free speech on campus as a remedy to our culture’s deep polarization.”

