Northwestern softball celebrates council victory in final stadium construction approval

Half an hour before the start of Monday night’s City Council meeting, Northwestern softball coach Kate Drohan’s star-studded roster filed into seats at the James C. Lytle Council Chambers, an unlikely purple-and-black-clad addition to 909 Davis Street’s regular attendees.

Over six months before they’re scheduled to play their first home game of the 2026 season, the Wildcats celebrated a major win as the council unanimously voted in favor of necessary adjustments to proceed with its new Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick Stadium’s construction, which was first approved by the council in July.

To its proponents, the ordinance represented more than simple construction protocol: It was an important step toward equity for women’s sports.

Seated beside her teammates, rising senior outfielder Kelsey Nader said she experienced a range of emotions throughout the meeting. She cried as public commenter Christopher Heald described his 11-year-old daughter, who “idolizes” NU’s softball team, calling its players her “hometown heroes.”

While advocating for their new field was easily a one-sided issue for NU softball players, council members engaged in a back-and-forth before the vote after some Evanston and Wilmette residents voiced their disapproval for the project.

The council previously delayed the approval at their Aug. 25 meeting in a 4-3 vote, with concerns from Alds. Clare Kelly (1st), Tom Suffredin (6th), Parielle Davis (7th) and Matt Rodgers (8th) about the project’s use of stadium lights at newly instituted night practices and its proposed construction truck route on Isabella Street.

In her comments about the project Monday, Davis addressed residential concerns regarding stadium lights by clarifying that no houses share a border with and overlook the new stadium directly, unlike the contentious Ryan Field.

Davis added that the lights would not stay on for long periods of time, as games are supposed to end by 9 p.m.

She said she felt “comfortable” approving the stadium plans due to the memorandum of understanding between NU and the city — the positions were “reasonable” after much negotiation.

“Anything that you see in the memorandum of understanding is not an increase in rights for Northwestern,” Davis said. “Every provision we have in there is a restriction that previously did not exist.”

The council and residents’ concerns about Isabella Street were largely related to the street’s small size, making it dangerous to have construction trucks on the wrong side of the road. To solve these safety issues, City Manager Luke Stowe proposed the idea of providing a waiver restriction for construction trucks to go through Ridge Avenue.

While residents speaking both in support and against the field’s construction dominated the evening’s public comment, just two members of the team’s nearly-20-person ensemble took to the podium: rising senior infielder Kansas Robinson and Drohan.

Robinson used her allotted two and a half minutes to tell the room about a game against Notre Dame last season that ended due to impending darkness shortly after she had hit a game-tying grand slam.

“We couldn’t finish what we started, and we ended up in a tie,” Robinson recalled.

Nader, who was on first base when Robinson equalized the score, called the experience “heartbreaking.” Nader, who has been Robinson’s teammate, close friend and roommate, said she was proud to see her advocate for the program and relieved that the council sided in their favor.

Community members also rejoiced in the stadium’s approval for its eventual benefits for the city’s young, aspiring female athletes — the stadium will be open for use to local softball clinics and the Evanston Township High School softball team.

“It’s about giving younger athletes the facilities and opportunities they deserve and making sure the little girls who dream of wearing purple and white one day have a program that you’d be proud of,” Robinson said.

