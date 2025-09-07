Klineman: We all share responsibility for Schill’s resignation

I will never forget President Michael Schill because he wasn’t so different from me when I arrived in Evanston two years ago. At my convocation, I remember the way he seemed to identify with me and my classmates — in many ways, he said, we were all new here.

On Thursday, Schill announced his resignation to the community via email, alluding to “painful challenges” the University faced during his tenure. A subsequent headline in The New York Times read, “Northwestern’s President Will Resign After University Faced Republican Pressure.”

The pressure largely stemmed from NU’s version of the widespread “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” in April of last year, which thrust Schill into the national spotlight. To bring the demonstrations under control, his administration negotiated a controversial agreement with protesters, promising that the University would be more transparent about where dollars were being spent in relation to the conflict in Gaza.

Seven members of the President’s Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate, established by Schill a month after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, stepped down in the days after the agreement was finalized. According to a letter from the resigning members, the provisions of the agreement, which included the allocation of five full-ride scholarships to Palestinian undergraduates and the establishment of an affinity space for Muslim students, were decided upon without input from the Jewish members of the committee.

The ensuing months saw Schill and other University leaders summoned before congressional tribunals. House Republicans, seeing political opportunity in a critical election year, had taken up the Jewish cause as their own. Performances in these testimonies went viral and contributed to the resignations of at least three other elite university presidents over the last two years.

When it comes to Trump and his allies, however, the errors in their ways lie in the laziness of their solutions. They can shame these academics on television, embarrass them into resignation and withhold federal grants because they aren’t so concerned with making campuses safer for Jewish students — they are only obsessed with destroying the places in our society where discourse takes place. After all, vigorous debate in any context, be it on college campuses or in the free press, is antithetical to authoritarianism.

Taking this into consideration, perhaps the methods of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) aren’t so different from those of the protestors she decries, whose wholehearted rejection of consensus-building in the face of an immense geopolitical question sparked, according to Hillel International, a record for antisemitic incidents during the 2024-2025 school year.

In theory, anyone can pursue a college education. But coming to truly understand and appreciate the world around you is a more challenging and uncomfortable responsibility — one that we have shied away from in some of the most important questions concerning the moral character of our community that arose during Schill’s tenure.

Civil discourse, the idea that we become better citizens and better people when we try in earnest to understand different perspectives, is not as easy as a one-sided scolding designed for attention. It is the primary pursuit of higher education, and why universities like this one exist.

Because we have chosen to believe that what the other side has to say is not worthwhile, we have made this University unleadable. So, we lost a natural asset in Schill, the only one who can make sense of the dangers we face because he has been interrogated by the very people who would love to see the purpose of this institution become obsolete.

Universities must exist, because beyond the impact of scientific discovery and fighting disease, they are symbols of the particular traditions free thinkers do cherish — good citizenship, freedom in mind and body and, indeed, the right to have your voice heard. However, at some point over the last few years, we stopped living up to those values.

We are letting the places where we worship civility fall because we don’t have the strength to keep our faith. Presidential resignations are signs of instability — of weakness. This community and our intellectual project are under attack, and this week, objectively, we lost.

Moving forward, we can make a choice to trust that buying into civility will give us the strength we need for the most impactful work at this University to carry on. That if we come together, put aside our biases and truly acknowledge the other side exists, we might actually learn something. That once we’ve solved our differences internally, God forbid, we can make time for the crises that will crush us externally.

Every one of us shares responsibility for this sad week in our school’s history. But we must remember how lucky we are to still have a place like this — where we are free to challenge one another, learn from one another and, indeed, gain perspective on what really makes our society great.

If these conversations could happen anywhere else, we wouldn’t be forced to live on campus. In college and especially at a place like NU, class discussions are seldom left at the door. Rediscovering these conversations as our purpose will make us stronger, smarter and more thoughtful — and only then will we be able to tackle the most urgent problems in the complex and convoluted world we are poised to inherit.

Aidan Klineman is a Medill junior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.