Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0

Daily file photo by Desiree Luo
Junior midfielder Ilse Tromp handles the ball in a game last season.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
September 6, 2025

Tasked with facing its first ranked opponent of a budding season, No. 1 Northwestern shutout No. 5 Duke 1-0 on the road Friday evening. 

In a game where both squads’ defensive prowess was on full display, the Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) converted one of their two total shots on goal to seal the win. 

At the tail end of a deadlocked first half, coach Tracey Fuchs’ group took advantage of a corner opportunity with just 20 seconds left before intermission. 

On that play, junior forward Ashley Sessa pushed the ball out to redshirt junior forward Aerin Krys from the corner. Krys teed it up for junior midfielder Ilse Tromp, who sent home the critical drag flick shot. The ball zipped past Duke goalkeeper Kaiya Chepow and trickled through the legs of the Blue Devils’ (1-2, 0-0 ACC) post player for the contest’s only goal — Tromp’s first of the season.

Though the ’Cats managed to fire the game’s defining shot, the first half did not come without a flurry of close calls for redshirt freshman goalkeeper Juliana Boon, who has yet to concede a goal in her three-game playing career.

Duke nearly scored just over one minute into the matchup as a ball creeped through Boon’s legs and rolled slowly toward the net before she kicked it away. 

To combat the hosts’ first-half pressure, Boon took some chances that worked out in her favor. With 8:36 left to play in the second quarter, the newly-minted keeper clocked a Blue Devil player on her doorstep, waiting to redirect a ball rolling her way. 

Rather than staying back between the pipes, Boon ran all the way to the stroke line, stopping any potential damage before it began. She cleared the ball away and quickly eliminated the threat to keep the shutout alive. 

Boon tallied four saves, three of which came in the first half, to ensure the victory. 

After the break, the ’Cats defended their advantage until time elapsed with tight defensive play. With no fourth-quarter shots, the Blue Devils never seriously threatened to equalize the score. 

Following its third-straight shutout, Fuchs’ squad will continue its stint at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Durham, North Carolina with a Sunday morning showdown against No. 8 Boston College. That game will start at 11 a.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

