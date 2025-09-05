Subscribe
Feinberg scores $500,000 in research funding from Les Turner ALS Foundation

The CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation, Laura Freveletti, said that there is no time to waste in the fight against ALS.
Cate Bouvet, Assistant Campus Editor
September 5, 2025

During a time of uncertainty for research funding, the Feinberg School of Medicine received a $500,000 gift to support research into ALS, the medical school announced in a Wednesday news release. 

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a fatal nervous system disease that weakens the muscles used to move, swallow and breathe. Currently, there is no cure for ALS.

Four Feinberg labs will each receive $125,000 from the Les Turner ALS Foundation to explore different aspects of the disease. Areas of study include the disease’s genetic causes, cellular mechanisms and NU-9, an experimental drug that may treat ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“We can’t sit idly by as years of progress in the fight against ALS are lost,” said Laura Freveletti, CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation, in the release. “People living with ALS and their families are looking for answers and hope — they have no time to waste.”

Founded in 1977, the Les Turner ALS Foundation has supported research at Feinberg for over 40 years. The foundation’s gift comes in addition to more than $1 million in annual support provided to ALS research grants, clinics and endowments.

Email: [email protected]

