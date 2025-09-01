Football: Turnovers topple Northwestern offense in 23-3 loss to Tulane

NEW ORLEANS — Northwestern made the trip to the Big Easy intent on making history.

The Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) had played in Louisiana once back in 1955, but the program had yet to win a game in the state entering their matchup against the Green Wave (1-0, 0-0 AAC).

Instead, NU made history for a different reason, with the offense turning the ball over five times in the loss — the most in coach David Braun’s tenure.

After just one play from scrimmage, the warning signs were there.

Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone was pulled into the surge on the first play from scrimmage and fumbled, with graduate student tackle Caleb Tiernan coming to the rescue after stranding Stone to face Tulane’s Harvey Dyson head-on.

Two plays later, pressure collapsed the pocket again, and Stone couldn’t get enough under a deep pass to redshirt sophomore Ricky Ahumaraeze, forcing his first interception of the outing.

Stone finished the day with a career-high four interceptions, but Braun said he believes in his quarterback’s ability to adjust moving forward.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for him to bounce back and rebound,” Braun said. “He’s mentally tough, physically tough. He’ll respond well.”

Tulane quickly capitalized on the opportunity, marching 52 yards in seven plays to grab a 7-0 lead with a goal-line rollout pass from Jake Retzlaff to Justyn Reid.

The two teams traded a pair of punts before the Northwestern offense showed glimpses of hope, picking up five first downs, including a 21-yard catch and run from Ahumaraeze, to set up a goal-to-go opportunity from the nine-yard line.

After a two-yard rush on first down and an incompletion the following play, the ’Cats called a run from the seven-yard line, which picked up only four yards. Braun explained postgame that his staff resolved to make more aggressive play calls this season, and they hoped to catch Tulane off guard.

“We’ve made a very conscious decision this offseason of being very strategically aggressive on scoring touchdowns,” Braun said. “That run play is called in a situation where we’re gonna get Tulane in a pass defense where we can pop a run, potentially to pop one for a score, or if we get it into a certain distance, we feel comfortable going for it on fourth down.”

Ultimately, NU capped its lone goal-to-go opportunity with a short field goal by graduate student kicker Luke Akers. Despite coming away with fewer points, the nearly eight-minute journey into the red zone was a welcome sight to those in purple who made the trip to sunny New Orleans after a less-than-ideal start.

But the Green Wave answered with a methodical 11-play, 77-yard field goal drive of their own — going without an incompletion or negative play and pushing the lead back to seven.

On their next drive, the ’Cats’ offense was able to get ahead of the sticks with a four-yard run from graduate student Cam Porter, but let the opportunity slip with Stone’s second interception of the day.

On the subsequent Tulane drive, a sack by graduate student defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard pushed the Green Wave out of the red zone. Two plays later, Tulane was flagged for a holding penalty on third down, which would have pushed the team out of field goal range, but Braun elected to decline it, setting up a 41 yard field goal attempt instead of 3rd-and-29 from the 38 yard line.

“Made the decision to let them kick a long field goal and not give them potentially two downs, or a defensive holding, a defensive PI or something crazy happens to prolong the drive,” Braun said.

The Green Wave proceeded to hit the field goal to go up 13-3.

The door was wide open for NU’s offense to score before halftime, and it looked like it would after the ’Cats strung multiple positive plays together — like a 15 yard catch and run by junior receiver Griffin Wilde to reach midfield.

But, on 1st-and-10 from Tulane’s 39-yard line, Stone took the snap from the gun, drifted back to the center of the logo under pressure and uncorked a jump ball 30 yards downfield to the far sideline.

Instead of Wilde, it was Green Wave cornerback Javion White who came up with the toe-tapping grab for Tulane.

The swing was game-breaking for NU.

Instead of possibly going into the break trailing by only three, the defense surrendered a devastating two-play, 85 yard touchdown drive on the ground, pushing the Tulane lead to 20-3.

When halftime finally arrived, ESPN put the chance of a ’Cats’ comeback at just 5%. The defense did well to limit Tulane to only a field goal in the second half, but the offense never arrived.

NU struggled to move the ball downfield, averaging just 3.8 yards per play, but two more turnovers, and another two on downs, closed the door.

The few positive offensive moments came from the running back room, with the trio of Porter, redshirt junior Joseph Himon II and redshirt sophomore Caleb Komolafe averaging 5.1 yards per carry and converting all four of their short-yardage opportunities

Braun acknowledged the flashes from the offense, but noted the team’s difficulty in establishing a rhythm throughout the game.

“Just when you feel like we’re starting to click, we’re turning the ball over,” Braun said.

The defense also struggled to find its footing, allowing 269 yards on the ground, a figure Braun called “totally unacceptable.” More than 100 of those came from two quarterback scampers to end a second quarter where the Green Wave outgained the ’Cats by 200 total yards.

When the defense stabilized in the second half, the NU offense failed to put points on the board, pushing the game firmly out of reach.

The ’Cats leave Louisiana still in search of their first win, both in the state and this season. Friday’s home matchup against Western Illinois will provide an opportunity to right the ship before facing a daunting No. 7 Oregon the following week.

Email: [email protected]

X: @aboyko_nu

Related Stories:

— Football: Northwestern begins its season in disappointing fashion, falls 23-3 at Tulane

— Rapid Recap: Tulane 23, Northwestern 3

— Football: 2025 transfer class expected to contribute early