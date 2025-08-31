Subscribe
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern picks up where it left off, downs Richmond 4-0 in season-opener

Daily file photo by Cayla Labgold-Carroll
Northwestern huddles during a game last season.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
August 31, 2025

No. 1 Northwestern stepped onto the field for its season-opening trial at Richmond on Sunday with 10 of its 11 starters returning from last season’s roster.

For a Wildcat (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) squad vying for a fifth-straight national championship appearance at the end of its fresh campaign, keeping last year’s successful rotation as intact as possible is to be expected. 

Why mess with a good thing?

So when NU’s lone starting newcomer recorded the team’s first goal of the year en route to its 4-0 victory over the Spiders (1-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10), it only affirmed that a group firmly in the sport’s driver’s seat intends to put the pedal to the metal, using fresh blood to its advantage. 

Following a scoreless first quarter for both squads, graduate student transfer forward Grace Schulze, a two-time All-Ivy League selection during her career at Princeton, scored her first of two goals Sunday about five minutes shy of halftime. 

That goal — a backhanded, no-look flick to the top of the net — came as Schulze was fighting heavy traffic as she corralled a pass from sophomore midfielder Laura Salamanca. 

Though they dominated the first half’s time of possession, the ’Cats arrived at intermission with just a 1-0 lead. 

But after the break, coach Tracey Fuchs’ team quickly summoned the commanding offensive rhythm that has long been synonymous with its purple and white uniforms. 

By the time four third-quarter minutes had elapsed, NU led 3-0. Five minutes later, it tacked on another. 

Coming off a season where she led the nation in points per game, junior forward Ashley Sessa recorded on her first goal of the year two and a half minutes after halftime. On that play, Richmond goalkeeper Amanda Cimillo mistook a pass by graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer as a shot and stepped out from her post as Sessa buried the one-timer. 

Zimmer, the reigning National Field Hockey Coaches Association Player of the Year and Honda Sport Award winner, recorded her first assist of the game on Sessa’s shot and another on Schulze’s second goal just over a minute later. 

NU’s fourth and final score was the first of redshirt junior forward Aerin Krys’ career as she comes off a redshirt year where she played significant minutes in only a handful of games. Junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole — who was notably absent from the starting lineup after starting all 24 games for NU last year — tallied the assist on Krys’ goal. 

In her first career appearance, sophomore goalkeeper Juliana Boon racked up three saves in the shutout. 

Boon has big shoes to fill following the graduation of Annabel Skubisz, a two-time NFHCA First Team All-American who led the nation in wins and save percentage last season. 

The ’Cats have little time to relish in their first win as they prepare to take on VCU in their second of eight-straight road games at noon Monday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

