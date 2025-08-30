Football: 2025 transfer class expected to contribute early

It’s no secret that the transfer portal has fundamentally changed the landscape of college sports. Coach David Braun and his staff have adapted accordingly throughout his tenure, and the 2025 rendition of the Northwestern football roster shows that.

For the first time in the transfer portal era, the Wildcats saw more players transfer in than out. The class of 15 is the first to break double-digits in program history and the same size as its first four classes combined.

The ’Cats made additions across the board, but perhaps the most important came under center.

For the third year in a row, a transfer quarterback will take NU’s first snaps of the year. Preston Stone, a graduate student formerly of SMU, steps into the role this year, following in the footsteps of Mike Wright and Ben Bryant from years past.

Since the creation of the transfer portal in October 2018, getting high-level play under center has increasingly meant looking at options from different campuses. This past season, 13 quarterbacks were drafted into the NFL, and only two of them played their entire careers at one school — Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and North Dakota State’s Cam Miller.

The ’Cats have repeatedly embraced this new reality and look to capitalize on what Stone put on film in 2023 before he broke his leg and lost the reins to the Mustang offense he once led.

Coach Braun emphasized how special Stone is as a teammate, having been voted as a captain by his peers in his first offseason with the program, but his on-field talent speaks for itself.

“His deep ball accuracy has certainly stood out, and then also on the move as plays extend, his sound decision-making while being accurate with the football,” Braun told reporters at an Aug. 6 press conference. “From a skill set standpoint, he really stands out.”

His ability to play both within and out of structure is crucial to elevate a struggling ’Cats offense that gained the fourth-fewest yards on average on first and second downs last year, and returned just 510 yards and one touchdown of receiving production.

Outside of the quarterback position, Braun and his staff got to work in the portal early.

Graduate student offensive lineman Xavior Gray, a first-team all-conference tackle at Liberty, was the first domino to fall, committing to NU on Dec. 13. Coach Braun praised Gray for his ability to play both sides of the line, and, while he named fellow transfer graduate student Martes Lewis and redshirt junior Deuce McGuire as the two left in the battle for the starting right tackle position, he plans on Gray “playing a lot of football for us this year” in a swing tackle role.

With tight end Marshall Lang declaring for the NFL Draft, the brass jumped at the opportunity to bring in graduate student tight end Alex Lines from New Mexico State, who signed on Dec. 28.

Coach Braun told reporters in his weekly press conference Monday that “Lines has been a great addition” to the tight end room, but he joins a logjam with nine others vying for playtime. There is not a clear every-down starter at the position, and Lines may rotate in for 12 and 13 personnel snaps.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Chase Farrell followed suit on New Year’s Day and brings long-term upside with four years of eligibility and elite track speed, running a 10.38 100-meter dash as a junior in high school.

While Farrell’s pedigree as an all-state sprinter and Power 4 commit is something to be excited about, the NU offense may get the most immediate return on investment, apart from Stone, from the FCS level.

After a rough first year at the helm, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Lujan brought in two of his former players at South Dakota State University, junior wide receiver Griffin Wilde and graduate student offensive lineman Evan Beerntsen.

In Lujan’s final year with the Jackrabbits, Wilde broke onto the scene and earned meaningful play time as a true freshman, notching 399 yards and six scores. This past season, his 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns both ranked top-10 in the FCS, and his rapid ascension was capped with a second team all-conference selection.

On the offensive line, Beerntsen’s path to Evanston took longer, now entering his seventh year in college football. After playing four games in his first three seasons in Brookings, South Dakota, Beerntsen settled into the starting right guard position, where he played in the team’s last 43 games and excelled to the tune of an Associated Press’ FCS All-America second team selection this past season.

Both Beerntsen and Wilde are projected to play key roles for the ‘Cats offense this season, with the two being presumptive starters at right guard and wide receiver for Saturday’s game against Tulane and beyond.

On defense, linebackers Yannis Karlaftis and Jack Sadowsky V chose to remain in the Midwest, jumping ship from Purdue and Iowa State, respectively. Karlaftis, brother of the Kansas City Chiefs’ edge rusher George Karlaftis, is a former four-star recruit with starting experience in the Big Ten.

Sadowsky saw limited snaps in 2024 after starting all 13 games as a true freshman the year prior, but after the move to Evanston, he should be in the mix with Karlaftis in two and three linebacker sets beside graduate student linebacker Mac Uihlein.

The secondary saw the departure of three program staples, with Coco Azema graduating, Theran Johnson transferring to Oregon, and Devin Turner moving to Baylor. Replacing a core that started 73 combined games for the ’Cats is no easy task, but bringing in two former four-star recruits in graduate student Fred Davis II and redshirt junior Dillon Tatum will certainly help.

Davis ranked inside the top-50 recruits by both ESPN and Rivals.com coming out of high school, and played in over 25 games for the Clemson Tigers. Now with his fourth program, he has emerged as a leader in a young defensive back room, according to Coach Braun, where Davis is the only graduate student.

Tatum can slot nicely beside camp standout redshirt sophomore Damon Walters at safety, despite primarily playing cornerback at Michigan State. An extremely sound player on the backend, recording 8 PBUs and earning a 76.8 tackling grade per PFF during his time in Lansing, Tatum played in the first 21 games of his collegiate career before injuries cut his 2023 season short and ended his 2024 season after just 21 snaps.

Regardless of the leap in talent acquisition from the portal this season, NU’s incoming class was still deemed the worst in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.