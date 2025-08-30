Men’s soccer: Late Loyola goal strands Northwestern in 1-1 tie

On a Friday night when even the brisk weather indicated it’s due time for fall sports to commence, fans scattered throughout the bleachers of Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, sporting sweatshirts as they watched the Wildcats (2-0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) tie Loyola Chicago 1-1 under the lights.

Headed into the game’s final 10 minutes with a 1-0 lead in tow, coach Russell Payne’s squad appeared to have everything it needed to cruise to the finish line.

But their foe from just a few miles down the lakefront had other plans.

“This is a great wake-up call,” graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki said postgame. “Every play you gotta battle, you can’t ease off the gas pedal.”

Until the contest’s 84th minute, the ’Cats had allowed just two shots on goal, a testament to the type of unbridled defensive effort they had made customary through their opening two games.

Just as the ’Cats looked comfortable, offering Loyola (1-0-2, 0-0 Atlantic 10) few chances to shift the momentum throughout the second half, Ramblers’ midfielder Jack McFeely evaded freshman midfielder Sam Nagano and passed it off to his teammate in front of NU’s goal on a dime.

That teammate, Loyola forward Antonio Pinto, then drilled it to the back of the net to knot the game at its final score of one apiece.

“One minute — the 83rd minute — we’re just kind of hunkering down and then the 84th minute we’re like: ‘We gotta go at ‘em,’ because it’s tied,” Suchecki said.

Before each team got on the board, rough-and-tumble defensive play dominated the first half’s storyline.

Suchecki and Payne agreed the contest’s physicality was an important learning opportunity, especially for young players, ahead of NU’s upcoming Big Ten slate.

“We need games like this,” Payne said.

The ’Cats returned to the field after intermission with a renewed sense of energy, drilling three shots on goal — one of which got by Loyola goalkeeper Gabe Velasco — within the second period’s first 10 minutes.

Following two close calls for Velasco, the ’Cats finally buried the brutal blow when senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria connected with Suchecki in the game’s 55th minute for his third assist of the year.

A few minutes later, the ’Cats celebrated another goal on a corner kick play, but it was immediately waved off. Payne said the ball had gone out of bounds in the corner prior to the score.

More so than in other contests, players from both squads got tangled up with one another and briefly required attention from team personnel.

NU racked up 17 fouls, nearly the same as it had combined for in its two games prior, throughout the scrappy affair. Payne expressed his disapproval with that number as he glanced at the statsheet postgame, muttering about it under his breath before joking that he’d need a more “composed” response.

Following the tied result, the ’Cats will prepare for another crosstown showdown. They will next host Illinois-Chicago at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“They’re gonna learn a lot from a quick turnaround to get ready for the next game,” Payne said. “But we’re getting chiseled right now, I like it.”

