Evanston awarded $10.06 million for Chicago Avenue improvement project

Evanston has been awarded a $10.06 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant, which will cover the majority of expenses for its Chicago Avenue Multimodal Corridor Improvements Project, the city announced in a Friday morning news release.

The grant, received in conjunction with the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, will go toward a yearslong initiative aimed at enhancing safety and transit access for those traveling on Chicago Avenue by bike, foot or vehicle between Howard and Davis streets.

According to the release, the project’s most recent funding boost comes after the city received $3 million via an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant back in May.

The two awards combined will cover about $13 million of the project’s $14 million estimated total cost.

“The Chicago Avenue project is a huge investment in Evanston’s transportation network,” City Engineer Lara Biggs said in the release. “By prioritizing safety and accessibility, we are creating a corridor that serves everyone, whether you walk, bike, take transit or drive.”

One of the initiative’s key objectives is to extend a two-way bike lane on the nearly two-mile stretch between Downtown Evanston and Chicago’s city limits.

According to the release, the project is in its second phase, which prioritizes design plans and cost estimates before its slated 2028 construction.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

— Evanston awarded $3 million for Chicago Avenue improvements

— Prairie Moon open jazz sessions beckon budding musicians

— Evanston Giordano’s closes, plans to relocate nearby