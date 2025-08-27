Northwestern Prof. John Rogers wins Royal Society’s Bakerian Medal and Lecture

McCormick Prof. John Rogers won the prestigious Bakerian Medal and Lecture for his work in the field of bioelectronics, the Royal Society of the United Kingdom announced Wednesday.

Established in 1775, the Bakerian Medal and Lecture is a prestigious lecture in the physical sciences. As part of his award, Rogers will receive a gilded silver medal and a gift of 10,000 pounds.

Rogers was previously elected to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine — congressionally chartered organizations that advise the U.S. government on issues of public importance. At the time of his 2019 National Academy of Medicine induction, he was one of just 25 people to be a member of all three academies.

Last May, he gained another prestigious membership after he was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society, making him one of three people who have membership in all four societies.

At Northwestern, Rogers is a professor of materials science and engineering, biomedical engineering and neurological Surgery. He directs the Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics and leads the Rogers Research Group.

“Any award like this is a recognition of one’s achievements, and mine certainly have relied on a wonderful collection of students and co-investigators and collaborators and support staff over the years,” Rogers said. “My name happens to be associated with it, but it’s really recognition of this broader community of researchers that we’ve been interacting with over the years.”

Much of Rogers’ work focuses on bioelectronics, a research field that integrates electronic devices with biological systems. The new area of study focuses on the reformulation of electronic technology from rigid, flat-based construction to instead be integrated with soft living tissues, he said.

These bioelectronics must have the ability to deform and adapt while also being made of biocompatible materials, Rogers added.

“The goal is really to blur the distinction between technologies in electronics and your living systems, so that they can be co-integrated in a way that would allow you to monitor health and deliver various kinds of therapy to improve health outcomes,” Rogers said.

One such device developed by Rogers’ team was the world’s smallest pacemaker, which fits into the tip of a syringe. The device, designed for temporary use, is dissolvable yet functions as effectively as a full-sized pacemaker.

Another application of bioelectronics that Rogers highlighted is in monitoring the vital signs of premature babies in hospitals. Health monitoring today relies on technologies developed for adults and are not well-suited for infants because those sensors are attached with wires and tapes that get in the way of the parents and clinical care.

In collaboration with the Lurie Children’s Hospital, Rogers said he and his lab were able to develop skin-like, wireless electronics that can monitor vitals. This technology is now the standard care for monitoring patients in hospitals in parts of Europe, Canada, the U.S. and in lower- and middle-income countries, according to Rogers.

“I think (the award) creates additional visibility for this field,” Rogers said. “Hopefully, it will serve as an encouragement for younger researchers to think about steering their career in this kind of direction.”

Rogers is set to receive his award in October and will give the Bakerian Lecture in April.

