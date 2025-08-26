Council tables adjustments for NU softball field construction

Echoes of the residential distrust and municipal concerns over the fated Ryan Field agreement loomed over City Council as it reviewed plans for yet another Northwestern stadium revamp — this time for the softball program’s new Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick Stadium on 1501 Central St.

In a 4-3 vote, councilmembers voted Monday night to table approval of a “Minor adjustment” to the project, citing residential concerns about the proposed stadium’s new facilities and their effects on the 7th Ward and neighboring municipalities.

Northwestern softball coach Kate Drohan, who has led the perennially successful program for 23 seasons, took to the podium to plead the case for approval. She spoke not just as a coach, but as a resident of Evanston’s 7th Ward during Monday’s public comment.

“Timing is critical right now,” Drohan said. “If we delay this project any more, it will cause our season this spring to have to be played elsewhere, and our student athletes will have to play 14 weeks on the road.”

Approval of the project would allow NU to demolish Sharon J. Drysdale Field’s existing softball grandstands to build a three-level stadium, increasing its spectator capacity from 870 to 1,326. Proposed adjustments to the stadium construction, which was first announced in March of 2024, would also feature a new amplified sound system and permanent field lighting.

Notably, NU softball had to end a tied game against Notre Dame last season due to darkness and the field’s lack of stadium lights.

While city staff have worked with NU to restrict stadium light use to games and evening practices, residents raised concerns about potential disturbances, especially with the proposal of five new 80-foot-tall stadium light poles and a new set of lights added to the wall of the west-bound Welsh-Ryan Arena.

“Without some protection on this front, it will become yet another invasion of our outdoor evening space,” 7th Ward resident Laura Deremo said.

From the discussion’s outset, Ald. Parielle Davis (7th) sought to table the motion to council’s Sept. 8 meeting, citing a lack of collaboration between NU and the neighboring village of Wilmette in the project.

She called for greater Wilmette involvement with the proposed use of Isabella Street as a construction truck route for the Kirkpatrick project — the plan is similar to the one approved as part of the ongoing Ryan Field construction.

While Davis said NU’s use of Isabella Street as a truck route is not “unreasonable,” she found it indicative of a “poor relationship between Northwestern and Wilmette.”

“The stadium is right on their border, but they have had, essentially, no jurisdictional say in what we’ve done in that area,” Davis said

Concurring with Davis, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) contested the adjustment’s classification as a “Minor” one, and looked to gather more community feedback about the project’s use of the same truck route as Ryan Field due to traffic concerns.

Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) posed questions to Drohan in further discussions, through which Drohan affirmed that night practices would be “one-offs” occurring not more than once a week.

Drohan said she hoped the field will be playable, even if not completely finished, to host the team’s opening home game on March 26. She confirmed with Ald. Shawn Iles (3rd) that a two-week delay to the project would be “significant.”

Ultimately, the argument failed to sway Alds. Kelly, Suffredin, Davis and Matt Rodgers (8th). With Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) absent and Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) abstaining, plans for adjusted stadium construction were pushed for two weeks — with Ryan Field’s construction controversy overshadowing the fate of another NU stadium.

“Nortwestern is always in a rush, it’s not persuasive for me,” Davis said. “If they can handle it for a year, they can handle it for two years.”

