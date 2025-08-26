From relatively niche to the completely unknown — highlights of Evanston’s hidden gems

As many veteran Northwestern students will attest to, Evanston has no shortage of local landmarks turned staples.

Catching lightning in a bottle is often easier than finding a seat at Colectivo Coffee, and nearby Pono Ono Poke, a poke bowl restaurant on the North Shore, is widely renowned for its Mochiko Chicken Bowl, a plate of rice over honey teriyaki chicken.

Though NU students often frequent campus’ twin beaches, sports fields and the many neighborhoods of Chicago when looking for ways to spend their weekends, there remain dozens of hidden gems in and around Evanston for students to explore.

Charmers Cafe: 1500 W Jarvis Ave.

Though not exactly in Evanston, Charmers Cafe of Jarvis Square — a brief journey on the Red Line — offers a respite from Evanston’s crowded, oversaturated coffee scene. The matcha is rich and coffee, too, is not to be snubbed, with as many options, blends and creations as any espresso machine and adept barista can maneuver. Their housemade rose syrup, particularly their cold brew or chai are not to be skipped.

Dearborn Observatory: 2131 Tech Dr.

Evanston’s best-kept secret is an out-of-this-world NU treasure. Dearborn is open to the public and offers free tours every Friday night. Though the first hour is by appointment only, the second hour is walk-in welcome. For the perfect after-class or spontaneous date night activity, nearby Chicago need not be on the radar. Everything a bored Wildcat needs is both among the stars and firmly on campus.

Le Peep: 827 Church St.

Classic and casual are the trademarks of this cozy breakfast and lunch spot. The stack of classic pancakes are indulgent, and when the classic goes rote, Le Peep offers a monthly specials menu of pancakes, including a caramel apple crisp flavor in September and pumpkin pecan in October. For the egg lovers and the protein trackers, the Lumberjack Breakfast and the Spinach Omelet are nothing short of delightful, and the light, refreshing side of fruit reminds student patrons of the joys of fruits that aren’t honeydew melon and cantaloupe. Le Peep is hardly the most adventurous, experimental of Evanston’s dining spots, but when Wildcats need bacon-shaped reliability, there may be few better places to turn.

Picnic: 1619 N. Chicago Ave.

A good salad is not hard to find in Evanston. But Picnic promises the best create-your-own salad on Evanston’s side of the Chicago shore. For those willing to splurge, the carry-out and delivery-only spot offers a citrus salmon that is worth every penny. For the more financially conscious, even the proteinless options such as the “Rabbit Food” and the feta-heavy “Mediterranean Mix Up” offer fulfillment to last any Wildcat through even the longest days.

The Fat Shallot: 2902 Central St.

Less underrated than it is underattended, The Fat Shallot is a secret shelter to the greatest sandwiches in Evanston. Among their menu items, the Truffle BLT, especially the truffle aioli, secures the Fat Shallot’s seat among Evanston’s best. Additionally, its fresh, supernaturally crisp and fluffy challah pushes the sandwich from great to near perfection. The Fat Shallot’s farther location should never be a deterrent to the hungry and sandwich-starved.

