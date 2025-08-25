Women’s Soccer: Northwestern ties Kent State 1-1 in home opener

After falling to No. 1 Duke on Thursday, Northwestern looked to bounce back against Kent State in its first game at Martin Stadium this season.

In a low-scoring affair, the Wildcats (2-1-1, 0-0-0 Big Ten) drew 1-1 with the Golden Flashes (1-1-1, 0-0-0 Mid-American) on Sunday evening. NU is now 2-1-1 all-time against Kent State.

Hoping to get goals back on the board after being shut out in their last contest, the ’Cats went on the attack early. They had two shots on goal in the first 11 minutes, both of which were saved by the Kent State goalkeeper.

On the defensive side, first-year goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson returned to the field after allowing her first three career goals against Duke. The Golden Flashes attempted just two shots in the first half, both of which Nelson blocked.

In the second half, NU kept up the pressure, outshooting its opponent 7-1 in the first 30 minutes of the half. However, the only shot on goal was saved, and the match remained scoreless.

In the 75th minute, a Kent State defender slipped while looking to clear the ball, allowing first-year forward Liz Cardwell to take possession. She passed the ball out to sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch, who outpaced her defender and shot between the keeper’s legs for the score.

The ’Cats’ lead would only hold for so long, as less than three minutes later, Kent State defender Allison Collins drilled the equalizer.

NU attempted three more shots during the remainder of the contest, including two on goal, but was unable to retake the lead. The match concluded in a draw.

Roesch led the team with four shots, including three on goal. First-year midfielder Keira Kemmerley and sophomore midfielder Alex Fallon each attempted three shots. Nelson played all 90 minutes, allowing just one goal.

The ’Cats head back on the road this week when they take on Milwaukee on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

Related Stories:

— Women’s Soccer: NU takes first loss of the season, falls 3-0 to No. 1 Duke

— Women’s Soccer: NU picks up second-straight win, beats Illinois State 1-0

— Women’s soccer: Northwestern looks to bounce back in 2025 after down year