Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern defeats Air Force 2-1 for second-straight win

Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki takes a corner kick against Eastern Illinois. The Wildcats had eight corners during their win against Air Force.
Jonah McClure, Senior Staffer
August 25, 2025

Coming off a 2-0 season-opening victory over Eastern Illinois, Northwestern looked to continue its non-conference success against an unfamiliar opponent in a Sunday showdown with Air Force. 

Prior to their 2-1 victory over the Falcons (0-2, 0-0 Western Athletic) on Sunday, the Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) had never faced a service academy squad. However, Coach Russell Payne had, having led Army West Point for 11 seasons before coming to NU.

 Sunday’s victory makes it the third-straight season in which NU has won its first two games.

After a two-goal game on Thursday, junior midfielder Peter Riesz went on the attack quickly. He attempted three shots in the first 18 minutes of the match, including one that went just wide of the left post.

Much of the first half echoed the ’Cats’ last contest, where they significantly outshot their opponent but could not score. That held true until the 42nd minute, when some quick passes got the ball to graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki with only the goalkeeper to beat. He pocketed the ball in the bottom right corner for his first goal of the season, putting NU on the board.

Suchecki has tallied points in each of the ’Cats’ two contests thus far after he notched an assist during Thursday’s match.

At the end of the first half, NU led 1-0 but outshot the Falcons 14-1. In the second half, the ’Cats kept up the attack, and it paid dividends again. After receiving a cross from senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria, freshman forward Aaron O’Reilly pulled the ball away from his defender and buried a shot to the left of the goalkeeper.

In the 86th minute, Air Force midfielder Quinn Muderlak put the Falcons on the board and brought the deficit to one, but they could only attempt one more shot before the score stood final.

O’Reilly’s goal marked the first of his college career. Santamaria recorded two assists, his first points at NU after transferring from Milwaukee. Sophomore forward Tre Barrett also added an assist on Suchecki’s goal. Senior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León played all 90 minutes and recorded one save on top of his one goal allowed.

The ’Cats continue their stretch at home when they take on Loyola Chicago on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

 

Related Stories:

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern takes down Eastern Illinois 2-0 in season opener

Men’s Soccer: Russell Payne strives to build ‘national-championship-level’ program at Northwestern

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern trounces Penn State 4-1 in regular season finale

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern drew 1-1 against Kent State Sunday evening.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern ties Kent State 1-1 in home opener
Junior midfielder Peter Riesz celebrates after scoring his first of two goals during Thursday’s win.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern takes down Eastern Illinois 2-0 in season opener
Northwestern fell to No. 1 Duke Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: NU takes first loss of the season, falls 3-0 to No. 1 Duke
Evanston beach
Skokie teen dies after Evanston Fire Department water rescue at Lighthouse Beach
More AFSCME Local 1891 workers attended the Wednesday meeting than there were available seats to accommodate them.
Evanston union workers flood EPL meeting, protest potential split from city
Northwestern will continue to provide the Higher Learning Commission with annual institutional updates to ensure it is on track for continued accreditation.
Northwestern’s accreditation affirmed through 2034-35
More in Men's Soccer
Russell Payne is approaching his fifth season as Northwestern men’s soccer coach. The Columbia, Maryland, native has led the Wildcats to their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2013-14.
Men’s Soccer: Russell Payne strives to build ‘national-championship-level’ program at Northwestern
Senior midfielder Collin McCamy lines up for a free kick against Penn State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern trounces Penn State 4-1 in regular season finale
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer with the ball in a game earlier this season. Mayer assisted on Northwestern’s lone goal Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern eliminated from Big Ten Tournament contention with 6-1 loss to No. 16 Indiana
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg with the ball in a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern falls 2-0 at No. 1 Ohio State
A Northwestern soccer player runs down the field with the ball in front of his feet.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Soccer triumphs over Michigan 1-0
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer fights for the ball against Michigan Friday. Mayer had an assist in NU's 1-0 win.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern knocks off No. 18 Michigan 1-0 in first ranked win of Payne era
More in Top Stories
A man wears a headset, a purple cap and a purple hoodie at a football game
Pat Fitzgerald reaches settlement in NU wrongful termination lawsuit
Board members heard plans for a new personal device policy Monday night.
D65 to roll out new device policy, remove race from consolidation considerations
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch during her team-leading freshman campaign last season.
Women’s Soccer: NU picks up second-straight win, beats Illinois State 1-0
Jane Wu’s colleagues and daughter remembered her as an “outstanding scientist” dedicated to “the greater good.” She died in July 2024.
Federal investigation, lab closure preceded Northwestern Feinberg professor’s death
Kat Abughazaleh, who is running to represent Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, spoke at Thursday’s event.
Tensions flare as Biss-bashers rendezvous at Popeyes protest
A school building with a sign in front of it reading “Evanston Township High School.”
ETHS teacher reprimanded for poster files discrimination complaint