Men’s Soccer: Northwestern defeats Air Force 2-1 for second-straight win

Coming off a 2-0 season-opening victory over Eastern Illinois, Northwestern looked to continue its non-conference success against an unfamiliar opponent in a Sunday showdown with Air Force.

Prior to their 2-1 victory over the Falcons (0-2, 0-0 Western Athletic) on Sunday, the Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) had never faced a service academy squad. However, Coach Russell Payne had, having led Army West Point for 11 seasons before coming to NU.

Sunday’s victory makes it the third-straight season in which NU has won its first two games.

After a two-goal game on Thursday, junior midfielder Peter Riesz went on the attack quickly. He attempted three shots in the first 18 minutes of the match, including one that went just wide of the left post.

Much of the first half echoed the ’Cats’ last contest, where they significantly outshot their opponent but could not score. That held true until the 42nd minute, when some quick passes got the ball to graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki with only the goalkeeper to beat. He pocketed the ball in the bottom right corner for his first goal of the season, putting NU on the board.

Suchecki has tallied points in each of the ’Cats’ two contests thus far after he notched an assist during Thursday’s match.

At the end of the first half, NU led 1-0 but outshot the Falcons 14-1. In the second half, the ’Cats kept up the attack, and it paid dividends again. After receiving a cross from senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria, freshman forward Aaron O’Reilly pulled the ball away from his defender and buried a shot to the left of the goalkeeper.

In the 86th minute, Air Force midfielder Quinn Muderlak put the Falcons on the board and brought the deficit to one, but they could only attempt one more shot before the score stood final.

O’Reilly’s goal marked the first of his college career. Santamaria recorded two assists, his first points at NU after transferring from Milwaukee. Sophomore forward Tre Barrett also added an assist on Suchecki’s goal. Senior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León played all 90 minutes and recorded one save on top of his one goal allowed.

The ’Cats continue their stretch at home when they take on Loyola Chicago on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

