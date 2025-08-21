Evanston Fire Department conducts water rescue of 17-year-old boy at Lighthouse Beach

The Evanston Fire Department was dispatched to Lighthouse Beach for the full water rescue of a 17-year-old boy who went underwater at the north side of the beach’s break wall Wednesday night, according to an EFD news release that night.

The first responders arrived at the scene at 8:54 p.m. upon initial dispatch at 8:51 p.m.

The boy was located 30 yards off the beach’s break wall at approximately 9:27 p.m., and received life support care on shore before being transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown at the time of publication.

Recovery efforts included a drone with infrared technology, Marine 21 and Joint Boat 2681, as well as a U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter, according to the release.

While the response was initially elevated to a Box Alarm level, meaning it enlisted help from nearby fire departments, it was reduced upon EFD’s location of the boy.

The release noted that all Evanston beaches were closed today due to red flag status, which prohibit swimming due to hazardous conditions.

Swim advisories remain in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning, and — barring additional red flag conditions — the water will reopen for swimming tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. when lifeguards go on duty.

EFD reminded residents to follow beach flag warnings for their safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

