D65 to roll out new device policy, remove race from consolidation considerations

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education, which has long grappled with issues like school consolidation and declining enrollment, spent its final Monday meeting before more than 6,000 students return to its halls predominantly discussing its fundamental role: improving the day-to-day learning experience.

The board spent the bulk of its just-over-an-hour session hearing from a team of school leaders who have worked to finalize a more concrete personal electronic device policy for both elementary and middle school students ahead of the upcoming academic year.

“One of the expectations that I have really heavily emphasized to school leaders is the importance around the first 20 days of school,” superintendent Angel Turner said of the policy. “That’s taking us back to the basics.”

Four members of the cell phone procedure team answered the board’s questions Monday night, detailing what they called an “away for the day” plan in which middle school students are permitted to carry devices with them as long as they are completely turned off and not seen on school grounds.

Conversely, elementary school students will place devices in “personal classroom caddies,” where they will remain with teachers throughout the instructional day.

After hearing the team’s remarks, board member Maria Opdycke raised concerns about the new policy, calling for a stricter approach when it came to student cell phone use during non-instructional time.

“If it was me, I would just opt to not allow any middle schoolers to have their phones because as soon as you get into a lunch room situation, it’s gonna be chaos,” said Opdycke, who joined the board earlier this year. “Part of the point of putting the device away is really encouraging that face-to-face conversation.”

She added that she worries the new procedure fails to provide “a level of clarity” when students are told their phone should be “away for the day,” but it’s in their pocket or backpack.

Charmekia McCoy, a former principal of Willard Elementary School and current director of schools management for the district, defended the policy, arguing that enforcement from all teachers and school officials — including recess and cafeteria supervisors — will ensure its efficacy.

Members of her team added that allowing middle school students to carry devices was necessary because, in some D65 schools, there are more students than there are lockers for personal property.

The team also recommended that the board provide headphones for academic purposes so that students are not tempted to use their own.

In addition to cell phone-related deliberations, the board heard staff updates about a summer stakeholder engagement series related to school consolidation.

Back in June, the D65’s Structural Deficit Reduction Plan Facilities Committee recommended five categories that should be considered when deciding which schools should shutter their doors.

Those categories included geography, equity, building cost, building functionality and building income, which were weighted in that order after the committee said they visited all the district’s schools to inform their recommendation.

Over the summer, the committee opted to refine its criteria for the equity category after it garnered the lowest percentage of satisfaction among nearly 1,000 community members who were surveyed either online or in person.

Specifically, the committee decided to remove racial or demographic data on its closure scorecards after questions about how “historically marginalized groups” would be calculated. It also consulted the criterion’s removal with both the board and its legal team.

Neither the board nor the committee tied the decision to the U.S. Department of Education’s ongoing investigation into the district regarding a complaint that alleges racial discrimination and pressuring educators to “acknowledge white skin privilege.”

“The subcommittee will continue to monitor for disproportionate impact to any racial group as we assess each potential scenario,” said Stacy Beardsley, assistant superintendent of performance management and accountability.

