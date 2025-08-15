Tensions flare as Biss-bashers rendezvous at Popeyes protest

In a city where locally-owned coffee shops and mom-and-pop restaurants dot many of the downtown sidewalks, a trip to the corner of Dempster Street and Dodge Avenue would typically just mean a venture to Evanston’s fast food haven.

But at an intersection where McDonald’s, Burger King, Starbucks and Dunkin’ stand, another convergence occurred Thursday night as a who’s who of Mayor Daniel Biss’ most vocal critics protested Popeyes — a newly-approved addition to the quick-service mecca.

Cars shuffled down the surrounding streets as more than 50 people gathered in a parking lot beside a new mural reading “Mayor Biss, say no to Popeyes” during the height of evening rush hour.

They’d come to voice concerns over city staff’s July 23 approval for the establishment, which had previously applied as a Type 2 quick service restaurant, then reapplied as a full-service, sit-down operation to circumvent zoning concerns. Some attendees plan to file an official appeal to the city’s approval, which they are able to do until Sept. 6.

“We’re like the little person here trying to go against the mayor, the city manager — Luke Stowe — and (Ald.) Krissie Harris (2nd), our councilperson,” said Nancy Floy, one of the event’s hosts. “They’re all trying to shove Popeyes down our throats.”

When Kat Abughazaleh, an Illinois’ 9th Congressional District candidate running against Biss, arrived at the site Thursday, she was greeted by former mayoral candidate Jeff Boarini, who lost to Biss in April’s city elections.

Nearby, three-time 2nd Ward candidate Darlene Cannon and Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th) were also in attendance. Both have long raised concerns about the mayor’s contentious political brainchild, Envision Evanston 2045: the city’s 20-year roadmap and zoning overhaul.

Throughout his mayoral campaign, Boarini often alluded to what he believed was Biss’s intention to seek higher office, promising prospective voters that he, unlike Biss, was “not a politician.”

Since his April electoral loss, Boarini said he’s continued to talk to residents about high-priority issues. When asked if he still hoped to succeed Biss as mayor someday, Boarini was quick to affirm his continued interest in the job.

“We’ll wait and see, but yes, if need be, absolutely,” Boarini said. “We’ll see what the mayor can accomplish in his (congressional) run.”

Boarini added that he’s been in contact with a handful of Biss’ opponents for the 9th District’s Democratic primary and has been sharing lessons learned from his recent campaign against him, where he received more than 37% of votes.

Despite their earlier pleasantries, Abughazaleh downplayed any advice she had received from Boarini so far.

“We’ve talked to a lot of people in Evanston,” Abughazaleh said when asked about Biss’s former mayoral challenger. “The amount of people you meet on a campaign trail is frankly ludicrous.”

The 26-year-old content creator, who was the first to dive into what has since become a crowded congressional race, said she attended Thursday’s event because residents asked her to. She added that “being willing to meet anyone, anywhere, anytime to talk about anything” has been a key element of her campaign.

The parking lot protest was hosted by Nancy Floy and Larry Akey of the adjacent Heartwood Center, a self-described “health care collective” and tax-exempt religious organization rooted in the Buddhist faith. The “say no to Popeyes” mural was painted on the side of Heartwood’s building alongside a painting of a meditating Black woman and the words “let us grow” written in cursive.

Event speakers included Abughazaleh and Cannon alongside Gabrielle Walker-Aguilar and her life and business partner Byron Glapion, who detailed an alternative plan for the space currently slated for Popeyes.

“Our vision for this space is called a choice food hall, which would embody different styles of eating that are based in wholesome foods that are good for bodies,” Walker-Aguilar said.

From there, she elaborated her hope for options for those who are vegetarian, pescatarian, dairy free or are simply hoping to explore new diets.

During her few minutes at the microphone, Walker-Aguilar mentioned that Glapion is originally from New Orleans, which a later speaker joked is “the real Louisiana Kitchen,” compared to Popeyes.

Walker-Aguilar said she doesn’t want to take away residents’ access to fast food if that’s what they choose to eat, but she hopes to provide other options to her neighbors at the location.

“The point is, you oughta have a choice,” she said.



