Northwestern named among top universities in price inflation lawsuit

Northwestern was one of 32 elite colleges and universities named in a Friday lawsuit that alleged the schools exploit a “core misrepresentation” of early decision admissions policies to drive up attendance costs.

The class action complaint, which was filed in a Massachusetts federal court, claims that schools violate the Sherman Act, an 1890 antitrust law, by cooperating with one another and mandating their early decision admits to pull applications from other institutions.

“The defendant schools have mutually agreed not to compete for students accepted through early decision, which both raises prices for tuition and other services and entrenches a system widely acknowledged to be unfair and harmful,” the plaintiffs wrote.

All defendants named in the lawsuit are members of the Consortium on Financing Higher Education and use both the Common and Coalition Application systems to admit students through an expeditious admissions round that is presented to students as “binding.”

At NU, ED applicants must submit their application by Nov. 1 and receive either an acceptance, rejection or deferral decision by mid-December. This process takes place prior to the regular decision admissions round, where students submit an application by January and hear back by early spring.

The suit hinges on the idea that while early decision admits are contractually obligated to attend these schools, according to ED plans from the schools and the widely used application systems, legally speaking, they are not compelled to do so.

To corroborate their claims, the plaintiffs draw connections between rising attendance costs — which outpace overall inflation — and the widespread adoption of ED admissions in the 1990s.

The 33-page lawsuit specifically cites NU’s website, which states: “As with all traditional ED plans, you agree to withdraw all applications at other colleges and enroll at Northwestern if admitted.”

The complaint alleges that this process impacts attendance costs for “less price-sensitive students who have resources to play the game,” since ED is not as common among less affluent applicants who don’t want to be contractually bound to a school they can’t afford.

That being said, the suit does list a common concession made in traditional early decision plans that allows applicants to forgo an ED admittance due to documented financial hardship.

The class action lawsuit seeks to represent early decision admits to one of the defendant schools who enrolled — within four years of the filing — without having their attendance cost fully covered by financial aid.



Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the year the Sherman Antitrust Act was signed into law. The Daily regrets this error.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

— Former GSRC director Matt Abtahi sues NU for discriminatory, retaliatory behavior culminating in termination

— Northwestern sued for role in suicide of Feinberg professor

— Lawsuit alleges NU employees overpaid for health care