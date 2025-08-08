Winiarsky: Northwestern’s new admissions component undermines the value of empathetic discussions

In Manhattan, being admitted to preschool is a selective process.

You may ask, how is it selective if the children are three years old and cannot be graded? Well, they sort of can; preschools assess how the child interacts with other applicants. I participated in this process, though I do not remember it.

Northwestern has added a strikingly similar optional test to their admissions process this cycle, which opened up this week. While the preschool test ensures that accepted toddlers will play nice on the playground, universities can use this new option to choose students who play nice in the classroom.

It’s called Dialogues and is hosted on Schoolhouse.world, an online tutoring platform co-founded by Sal Khan, who also heads Khan Academy. Launched this past spring, Dialogues invites high school students to join Zoom sessions – either a one-time discussion, or as a part of a biweekly club – with other students, as well as a peer tutor. After an ice-breaker of answering a question in the chat, they jump into the topic with an assigned partner in a breakout room, assisted by a discussion guide.

Currently, topics available include mental health, the “Israel Palestine conflict,” the death penalty, and addressing racism. Other weeks, students can choose to discuss income inequality, free will and — every high schooler’s favorite topic — tariffs and global trade.

After their session, they must submit a feedback form. Questions include, “How did this conversation help you learn and grow?” to be included in the student’s own portfolio and, “What did you most appreciate about how this partner participated in the conversation?” will be included in their partner’s portfolio.

Only positive comments are included in the final portfolio — the students cannot sabotage each other. If a student participates in at least three sessions, they can submit their portfolio to participating universities, including Northwestern, as well as five peer institutions, such as Columbia University and the University of Chicago.

If all of this sounds convoluted, that’s because it is.

To see this process for myself, I asked a high schooler I know if he could join a session and I could eavesdrop. There are lots of hoops you have to jump through to get into college, I told him, and they just added one more.

Consequently, at 8 p.m. on a Monday, the student logged into a Zoom with over a hundred people to discuss the merits of AI. No one had their camera on, not even the session leader, who was another high schooler. An omniscient voice explained the directions.

Then, the high schooler was placed into a breakout room with a partner. The problem was that the partner didn’t show up, so the student had to be reassigned. This happened two more times, taking a total of 20 minutes, before the high schooler was placed in a room with two other students. It didn’t seem like a good use of anyone’s time.

In theory, the program sounds novel and educational; students could talk to peers from around the world about their viewpoints on controversial topics. But the students are motivated to join by increased admissions odds, rather than purely for learning’s sake, which became clear to me as I watched.

Before the student started, for example, he told me that he wanted his partners to attest to his intelligence in the review, since colleges would see it. As such, during the session, I watched the student ask Google, “top arguments for and against AI” – it returned an AI-composed answer. He scrolled through them until he found some that his partners hadn’t mentioned.

Under the crushing weight of college admissions, I would’ve done the same.

The conversation was interesting to listen to, and I found myself curious about the backgrounds of the online partners as they made their points. Why did one of these high-school students, for example, know about the medical school admissions process? I suspect that many students, in addition to the one I observed, use Google or AI during the session – was that why? But the students never introduced themselves to each other, or the student I was watching missed these introductions, since there was a bit of chaos with the breakout rooms.

I learned about this new component of admissions not from a Northwestern source — information about the program is tucked into the FAQ section of the admissions page — but in a New York Times op-ed by a peer.

Harvard sophomore Alex Bronzini-Vender’s op-ed about Dialogues is titled, “Elite colleges have found a new virtue for applicants to fake,” and I would agree. A three-year-old cannot fake how well they play with others; a seventeen-year-old definitely can.

My concern goes beyond college applicants faking yet another aspect of their portfolio. Rich dialogue being tied to admission frames the profound, difficult conversations of college as something to be optimized and performed rather than to actually learn from. Consequently, it undermines the value of university life.

We should resist optimizing the most challenging — and best — parts in college. These types of conversations require time and trust; I’m probably not going to have a fascinating conversation with a stranger online about free will.

I’m much more likely to discuss these types of questions on the third hour of a long car ride with a friend whom I’ve known for years. At the end of the conversation, the reward is knowing each other a little bit better, and perhaps our minds being changed. The goal is certainly not something tangible, like admission to a top university.

These types of conversations require connection and trust. The college environment is conducive to these relationships, through having students read the same texts, take the same hard classes and live in the same moldy dorms. It’s not a feeling that can be fostered in an hour online with complete strangers.

Schoolhouse.world’s website says that in their sessions “you’ll learn about other people’s views.” But the program misses a critical element of that process: its sterility doesn’t allow students to understand why someone holds a different opinion, whether it be their religious upbringing, their hometown or a formative childhood experience. This is empathy, and it is essential for a civil, robustly intellectual college environment.

I just complained a lot. A friend of mine said he admires my columns, but that they could be improved by suggesting clear solutions for my gripes. Here, I offer a path forward: if the university truly wants to foster productive dialogues, teach students how when they arrive.

I think fondly, for example, of a class I took in the political science department where the professor wrote in the syllabus, “I do not care what you think, I care that you think.” In a school culture where dissent is often seen as impolite, this line gave us the encouragement we needed to do so.

Most weeks, the professor assigned us multiple readings, each representing different points of view. During the discussion section, we’d have a conversation about which view each of us supported more. One week, for example, we debated about how engaged the U.S. should be in international affairs. I often left with a different conclusion than I came in with.

What I’m saying is that, I agree that we need to foster more understanding, complicated discussions in college. I came to Northwestern in part to hear different perspectives and to try to truly understand them.

The university can improve the chances of students doing so by explicitly encouraging debate, trust and connection. There are many ways to do this. An online Zoom, however, with the promise of a prize, is not one of them.

Talia Winiarsky is a rising Weinberg senior. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

