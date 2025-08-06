Klineman: Hey JB, this story belongs to Texas Democrats

Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed a Special Session of the Texas Legislature. Buried in the priorities he laid out was a call to redraw Texas’s congressional districts, a response to President Donald Trump’s challenge to Texas Republicans to gerrymander five safe seats for the GOP in the lead-up to the 2026 midterms.

On Saturday, 57 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives fled the state to create a quorum shortage — rules require at least 100 members of the House to be present to proceed with the business of the session. Eighty-eight Republicans comprise the party’s majority in the Texas House.

The demonstration prompted state republicans to issue warrants for the arrest of these members in Texas. On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott initiated proceedings to vacate their seats, citing precedent from a nonbinding opinion written by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

For all intents and purposes, the walkout is largely symbolic. To prevent the redistricting process from occurring before the midterms, members would be required to stay out of the state until the candidate filing deadline passes in December. As most members have obligations to their families and day jobs back in Texas, being away for months is untenable.

Ceteris paribus, Texas Republicans will likely succeed in granting Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson five non-competitive seats in Congress. But the inevitability of this outcome does not diminish the toughness of Texas Democrats and rising stars like Rep. James Talarico in their efforts. They have made themselves refugees in their own country, well deserving of our sympathies, and undaunted in the face of a state government that has chosen to cower to the demands of a president with little respect for representative democracy.

With a story as compelling as this, it should be easy for Democrats everywhere to capitalize on it. On its surface, it would appear some have tried.

Gov. JB Pritzker welcomed the Texas Democrats to Chicago with open arms and, along with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, threatened to match Texas redistricting efforts, floating special sessions to redraw state maps in Democrats’ favor.

But in attempting to capture the public’s fascination with this story, these national figures have largely diluted it, processing and packaging it to, I speculate, lay groundwork for presidential campaigns that have not yet begun and a 2028 Democratic primary contest that exists beyond our current political wherewithal.

It is hardly courageous to allow these Democrats to seek refuge in Democratic states or to muse about gerrymandering like Republicans. Yet Democratic governors and their national political advisors have taken the opportunity to frame the stories of the Texas legislators in the context of their own roles in the zeitgeist of the Trump resistance effort.

For their service to the Democratic cause over the years, these governors have earned a stake in the national spotlight. They have managed to become key figures in debates over 2028 on their merits, and I can appreciate the level of commitment to the party that feat requires.

But for the sake of their potential candidacies and the party as a whole, they must also successfully walk the fine line between true virtue and a kind of easily recognizable ambition disguised as righteousness.

At a press conference shortly after the Texas legislators arrived in Illinois on Sunday, Pritzker’s campaign logo can be seen printed a dozen times in the background. The choice to place these signs so prominently, or perhaps simply the choice not to remove them, was deliberate.

As was Pritzker’s decision to appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday. The opportunity to capitalize politically on the situation in Texas may have been crazy to pass up — but it also had the unfortunate consequence of making the whole thing look staged.

One of the virtues of good leadership is the ability to take a step back, to cede the limelight and listen. The Texas Democrats’ message might not be perfect. They may not be entirely comfortable in the spotlight or media-trained to party standards. But at the end of the day, they’re members of the Texas House of Representatives — effectively appealing to the entire anti-Trump coalition should not and simply cannot be their prerogative.

For nearly all involved, being a state legislator is a second job. Attempting to upstage them from the vantage point of a Democratic governor whose ambitions point toward Washington will only divert attention from the crisis facing democracy in Texas — and, more importantly, the profiles in courage that have emerged in these leaders.

So let them tell their own story. There is plenty of risk involved in getting the message wrong on this — absolutely, it has significant implications for Democrats winning the House next year. But if they have any dreams of securing a victory beyond the five-seat margin Trump hopes to fabricate in Texas, Democrats cannot afford to render this demonstration inauthentic.

This is a story about democracy, about standing up to those who seek to discredit it. And indeed, it is a story of what it means to be a leader.

But first and foremost, this is a story about Texas. It’s about 57 Democrats who have been forced to seek refuge in Chicago because there are warrants out for their arrest in Austin — 57 Democrats who can speak forcefully and authentically for themselves because they have no other choice.

My message to Gov. Pritzker is this:

Rep. Talarico said it best: “We’re not fighting for the Democratic Party — we’re fighting for the democratic process.” Give them the platform, Governor — the whole platform — and you could win over a country on this one. At the very least, you will win me, someone who knows what it’s like to be a Democrat in a state like Texas.

And if you win me, well, you’ve just improved your chances at becoming my president.

Aidan Klineman is a rising Medill junior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.