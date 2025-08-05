Year in Review: NU’s top stories from 2024-25

For students who closely follow national news, it might seem like Northwestern faced setback after setback in the 2024-25 academic year. Such an appraisal would be understandable as NU has withstood federal scrutiny on multiple fronts.

However, the pessimistic prognosis would also overlook the fact that life in Evanston for most NU students has remained nearly unchanged: go to class, do homework, have fun on the weekend, repeat.

The current state of NU is mixed: the University has faced its fair share of both victories and obstacles this year. The Daily compiled some of NU’s top stories to reflect on a challenging year — and an inflection point for higher education nationwide.

1. Trump administration blitzes NU

The walls of higher education began to cave in on Jan. 20, the day President Donald Trump reclaimed the Oval Office for a second term. Over the next six months, the University of Pennsylvania graduate reshaped the higher education landscape, halting about $11 billion in federal funding for multiple universities — including NU — threatening international students’ visas and cracking down on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Everything came crashing down on April 8. That’s when the Trump administration froze $790 million in federal funding for NU, canceling grants and contracts that funded lifesaving research. In response, NU has closed multiple centers, frozen new hiring, canceled some summer research programs and restricted summer financial aid. It has continued to fund research impacted by stop-work orders in the interim.

The following day, April 9, NU confirmed several students’ visa records had been terminated by the Department of Homeland Security. Though Trump later backtracked on his SEVIS record cancellations — which immediately invalidate legal status — NU has repeatedly warned international students of the risks of traveling abroad as the future of student visas remains uncertain.

The day he took office, Trump also issued an executive order eliminating DEI policies in federally funded programs. Since then, NU has scrubbed various programs’ and offices’ websites of DEI initiatives and terminology, fully eliminated several offices, changed staff titles and ceased some research relating to LGBTQ+ health.

NU’s responses to the Trump administration’s actions will continue to define University President Michael Schill’s leadership.

2. Wildcat women bring home the hardware

In happier news, the Wildcats cemented a winning legacy in multiple sports in the 2024-25 season.

The ’Cats secured two national championships this year in field hockey and women’s golf. After coach Tracey Fuchs’ field hockey squad dropped the Big Ten Tournament championship and its first game in nearly a year, it bounced back in the NCAA Tournament with a blowout victory over St. Joseph’s in the national title game.

The accomplishment marked the second national championship in program history for field hockey and the first for women’s golf. Several players and coaches on both teams won individual accolades.

Keeping up its perennially commanding form, NU’s lacrosse squad won the regular season title and Big Ten tournament championship before falling to No. 1 North Carolina in the national championship game.

NU softball notched an NCAA tournament bid, while men’s basketball fell short of advancing to its third-straight NCAA Tournament and football went 4-8, failing to qualify for a bowl game.

The year marked Athletic Director Mark Jackson’s first at the helm of NU Athletics.

Looking ahead, construction on NU’s new football stadium at Ryan Field is expected to be completed in Fall 2026. In the wake of the House v. NCAA settlement, NU must soon decide whether it will pay its student-athletes.

3. Dining workers achieve new contract after nine months of negotiations

Compass Group, NU’s food service provider, agreed to a new contract with UNITE HERE Local 1, a union that represents about 500 contracted workers across dining, retail and hospitality locations on campus, in May.

The agreement followed a 12-day strike in March. Union members worked without a contract for nine months, demanding improved job security, wages and pensions. The new contract included a wage increase, pension increase, back pay and more.

4. Education Department, HHS scrutinize NU for alleged antisemitism

Following hearings and reports last year led by Republican members of Congress, the executive branch has now taken the wheel in academic investigations under the second Trump administration. In February, the Department of Education launched a Title VI investigation into NU for alleged antisemitism. In May, the Department of Health and Human Services followed suit with its own inquiry.

The federal government has also cracked down on pro-Palestinian advocacy, detaining and deporting several students around the country — such as Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil — on national security grounds related to activities “aligned to Hamas.” Concurrently, pro-Palestinian activism at NU has scaled back this year as NU has also taken action, disciplining several pro-Palestinian activists under revised demonstration and display policies.

NU has responded to federal antisemitism investigations by touting decreased reports of antisemitism, confirming plans to terminate activist and Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher and implementing a controversial anti-bias training and Wildcat Welcome training on antisemitism and Islamophobia. Meanwhile, Schill confirmed to The Daily that the University is not aware of when the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism will visit.

5. NU closes curtain on San Francisco campus, cites low demand

NU will round out a decade hosting multiple academic programs in San Francisco in 2026, electing not to renew its lease in a downtown skyscraper.

A University spokesperson told The Daily the closure was due to low demand, while the campus’s site manager told The Daily it was due to uncertain finances — especially due to the federal funding freeze. Students who had hoped to participate in programs on NU’s San Francisco campus — such as Medill’s Bay Area Immersion Program, Kellogg’s San Francisco Immersion Program and McCormick’s Farley Bay Area Quarter — have been left disappointed by the news.

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Bluesky: @isaiahsteinberg

Related Stories:

— Federal government freezes $790 million in funding for Northwestern

— Q&A: University President Michael Schill discusses federal funding freeze, antisemitism on campus, student visa uncertainty

— Women’s Golf: Northwestern wins first national championship in program history