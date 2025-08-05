Klineman: Trump’s insecurities are breaking MAGA

Our outlook as a nation is bleak because its governing coalition is fracturing — over the release of the Epstein files, U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts and the very immigration policies that once served as its rallying cry.

The apparent divides plaguing the MAGA faithful can be boiled down to a single deal Trump made during the 2024 campaign: to cede portions of power over the movement to one uniquely unpredictable figure, Elon Musk, in exchange for his financial support and cultural influence on his platform, X.

Like most things, Trump’s friendship with Musk was about abating his more compulsive desires for power and attention. Musk had access to wealth that could evade even the wildest imaginations, sure. But Musk also had control over the particular environment that once compelled Trump to enter politics and the presidency — the app formerly known as Twitter, a vestige of an elitist liberal “bubble” that Musk became intent on rebranding, both literally and ideologically, when he purchased the platform in 2022.

Twitter officials deactivated Trump’s account during the fallout from the January 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Musk reactivated it shortly after finalizing his purchase of the app in November 2022, though the president did not return to the platform until August 2023. Since then, he has primarily used his account to repost media from his campaign and his social media platform, Truth Social.

But his lack of preference for the platform does not negate his apparent obsession with what the app represents — a small battle in his movement’s larger war to effectively “own the libs.”

When Trump ran for president originally, his purpose was a profoundly personal one. He stood alienated from the elite social circles that once revered him. He was the butt of every joke, from Twitter users to late-night television hosts to the President of the United States, all because the brand of politics he practiced seemed to defy Hollywood’s historically liberal orthodoxy.

In the speech announcing his 2016 campaign, Trump said, “We are a laughing stock all over the world.” It is reasonable to interpret this as a psychological projection. Donald Trump is an American, and indeed, when he spoke, his whole world laughed.

It is why his first term was defined by nepotism, why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, held such prominent roles as senior advisors — they weren’t allowed to ridicule him. Trump’s mission was always less about making America great again and more about sticking it to his old friends, “owning the libs” if you will — those who so willfully abandoned him.

There is a reason beyond finances that Trump was so fascinated by the conservative character Musk began to play. Musk is a pioneer of electric vehicles, one of the strongest voices in the fight against climate change, and indeed, a Big Tech hero who once spoke to the country’s liberal, environmentalist soul. But politics would ultimately make Musk a villain, along with the other tech billionaires pictured at Trump’s inauguration last January.

Trump is attracted to Musk’s ilk because he sees himself in them. It’s why he chose JD Vance, a former never-Trumper who made a name for himself bashing the nationalist leanings of Appalachia in the liberal media, as his vice president.

It’s why he has cut federal funding to historically liberal universities, including Northwestern and his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, over lackluster allegations of antisemitism. And indeed, it is why he cannot seem to disavow himself of his associations with serial child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein and touts his “ability” to pardon Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell — preserving the memory of their friendship is likely more valuable to Trump than losing yet another friend to the “fake news media.”

Donald Trump is obsessed with owning these people because he feels, in the most high school sense of the term, betrayed by their bad friendship. And when he was their president for four years, and they didn’t stop laughing, his interpersonal struggle became more urgent, more vengeful, and, yes, more angry.

There is no question that we find ourselves in the middle of a president’s deeply personal and petty vendetta. But the facade is beginning to crack. People who once bought into the president’s patriotic mission have now come to realize, and likewise reject, his personal one — the one more concerned with enriching himself and, through any means necessary, getting you to stop laughing.

Fox News host-turned-MAGA-influencer Tucker Carlson made headlines when he humiliated Trump ally and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over the dangers of war with Iran. Podcaster Joe Rogan expressed discontent with the president’s harsh stance on immigration. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) broke with Trump over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, becoming the first Republican to label it a “genocide” and calling for all aid to the country to be halted.

And indeed it was Elon Musk who originally called Trump’s bluff on Jeffrey Epstein, posting to X in June: “@realdonaldtrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

The fine line between Trump’s vengeful personal mission and his patriotic one to “Make America Great Again,” has kept his political machine afloat for years. Yet today, this line between the personal and the political has blurred, throwing the country he governs into chaos and the future of the movement he built into uncertainty.

One thing is for sure, however — as long as we cannot distinguish Trump’s interpersonal struggles from his political ones, his coalition will continue to hemorrhage. It is certain that one day Republicans will have to fare without President Trump at the helm — and perhaps the most faithful among them — Reps. Greene and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), to name a few recently — will come to reject the man whose later life and legacy have been defined by just that.

As discouraging as it would be for Trump to hear, our country and its democratic institutions — the two parties, our alliances, and the very principles on which our people were founded — are bigger than the personal grievances and insecurities of a single man whose unacceptable, conspiratorial viewpoints have lost him a circle of friends.

And they will endure, not despite the unfortunate circumstances of that one man, but purely because of them.