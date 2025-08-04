Recent Northwestern alumnae celebrate unfinished creative work with new publication

Struggling to find a creative outlet for her art and writing during her final days at Northwestern, Izzy Nielsen (Communication ’25) turned to her like-minded roommate, Saya Shamdasani (Weinberg ’25), over spring break.

The pair agreed they felt restrained by the selectivity of creative clubs on campus, so they began brainstorming solutions to share their own work while also highlighting other students’ contributions.

By April, the pair took on the roles of co-editors for a new publication. They posted on Instagram seeking submissions to “Margins,” a collective for creative work that “elevates the often overlooked, the unfinished and the unpolished.”

The online magazine’s first issue, published in late June, featured mixed media ranging from poetry and prose to paintings and music, which could be accessed via QR codes.

Unlike most publications that pride themselves on polished, complete work, Nielsen and Shamdasani decided they wanted Margins to be different. They celebrate art in all stages of the creative process, often highlighting the type of imperfect work that might be jotted down in the corner of a notebook.

“Margins is so inclusive in the sense that this really is about the opposite of perfection,” Shamdasani said. “It was creating more space for the less strict perfectionism that I feel like Northwestern tends to lean toward.”

The co-editors said they believe that the pressure to create “perfect” or “complete” work can often limit artists, so they built Margins to appreciate the artistic process in addition to the art itself.

To its founders, the name of the magazine also serves as a metaphor for life’s transitions. Following their graduation from NU, Nielsen and Shamdasani feel they are on the “margins” of adulthood as they look ahead to the next chapters of their lives.

Nielsen is currently looking for employment, and she’s found writing to be “grounding” during her experience.

“I wanted the magazine to be a space where people could explore that uncomfortable process,” Nielsen said. “You don’t need to have who you are figured out to create art or to have something to say; it doesn’t need to be a fully fleshed thought either.”

One of the issue’s contributors, incoming Medill senior Toby Barrett, added an entry titled “Crème Brûlée,” a short story that stemmed from his journal entries.

Through a series of short “snapshots,” Barrett documented his thoughts and feelings while experiencing a concussion. He said he wanted something to look back on and enjoy during his recovery.

“I wanted to express how fragile it is to appreciate what’s going on in the moment,” Barrett said. “I think that writing is a really underrated way to figure out how you’re feeling.”

Although the magazine started at NU, Nielsen and Shamdasani welcome contributors located anywhere to share their work. According to the co-editors, they are still working on the magazine and are brainstorming ideas for their next issue.

