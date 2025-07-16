Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston resident, ex-Microsoft tech strategist Nick Pyati launches bid for Congress

Illustration by Marisa Guerra Echeverria
Pyati is the latest contender in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District.
Marisa Guerra Echeverria, Managing Editor
July 16, 2025

After three different careers in public education, the U.S. Department of Justice and Microsoft, Evanston resident Nick Pyati launched his bid for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District on Wednesday morning, marking him as the latest candidate in a rapidly-expanding primary of more than a dozen Democrats.

The 42-year-old launched his campaign with a YouTube video just over a minute long, in which he called for a “stronger, fairer and freer America,” and said he is “done waiting” for establishment Democrats to “create a plan to win” in the wake of President Donald Trump’s second presidential victory in November 2024. 

Pyati’s campaign launch and his filing with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday night follow campaign announcements from State Sen. Mike Simmons (7th District) and former FBI agent Phil Andrew last week.

In a conversation with The Daily, Pyati said the urgency of the political moment and the lack of Democratic leadership nationwide is what prompted him to run straight for Congress, despite not having run for public office before. 

While Pyati moved to Evanston just last year, he said residents’ degree of engagement and care in the community is “astonishing” and “wonderful” to experience. 

Though Pyati said the top concern for Democrats in the district is to “end the Trump era,” he added that he hopes to support progressive initiatives like expanding health care and an energy transition through economic innovation and growth — a topic he says has “totally fallen off the radar” for the party. 

“The reason we care about economic growth and why I want to talk about it — it lets us be ambitious and visionary, instead of limiting ourselves to what’s possible with a little bit of a tax increase,” Pyati said. 

Pyati also said he aims to propose a solution to a Democratic identity crisis that would reconcile progressive ambitions with a “real plan” to appeal to a coalition beyond Democratic voters. 

“The chance we have to create a message that can reach many more people without sacrificing our values is one that we haven’t had since I’ve been interested in politics,” Pyati said. “I don’t want us to miss that chance, because not only can we put this terrible era behind us, we can actually start making real progress.”

The Democratic primary for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District will take place in March 2026.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Related Stories: 

State Rep. Hoan Huynh, 50th Ward Committeeman Bruce Leon jump into race for Schakowsky’s seat

Evanston native Miracle Jenkins uplifts working class experience, ‘Universal New Deal’ in 9th Congressional District race

Summer soiree previews Democratic primary for Illinois 9th District voters

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
A woman in a black suit stands.
NU-City Committee discusses zoning, off-campus housing
Dina Bergman sits on a green leather coach in her living room at her condominium, out of which the Center for Independent Futures supports those with disabilities who wish to live on their own.
Center for Independent Futures gives agency to Evanston adults with disabilities
A sign displayed at the Evanston Farmers’ Market on July 12 advertises Link Match to market attendees.
Attendees and vendors talk SNAP benefit threats at Evanston Farmers Market
A man with glasses and a grey suit speaks at a podium.
Council reauthorizes ‘Putting Assets to Work’ contract
Attendees of Evanston Ceasefire’s Sunday teach-in converse during a collaborative portion of the event.
Educators, students criticize a ‘pattern of censorship’ at Evanston Ceasefire event
Crowds of people gathered Saturday for the weekly Evanston Farmers’ Market and celebration of 50 years of business.
Evanston Farmers’ Market celebrates 50 years of community
More in Latest Stories
A multi-story building in downtown Evanston.
‘We were blindsided’: Northwestern insurance changes met with backlash, faculty-led petition
Communal Shower Thoughts: Going to the library
Communal Shower Thoughts: Going to the library
An illustrated gold award.
NU alums score Emmy nominations, including ‘Severance’ star Britt Lower
People looking at hanging canvases that are part of the Women in Nature exhibition.
Evanston Art Center’s ‘Women in Nature’ explores femininity, nature
Evanston Animal Shelter volunteer with dog.
Community supports Evanston Animal Shelter’s Trot for Tails fundraiser
An illustration of the Northwestern logo surrounded by a lab coat and science equipment.
Northwestern highlights research efforts through ‘Research Matters’ campaign
More in Politics
The U.S. Capital Building
State Rep. Hoan Huynh, 50th Ward Committeeman Bruce Leon jump into race for Schakowsky’s seat
A crowd of more than a dozen people hold up campaign signs reading “Miracle Jenkins for Congress” pose for a picture in a park.
Evanston native Miracle Jenkins uplifts working class experience, ‘Universal New Deal’ in 9th Congressional District race
A woman shakes another woman’s hand among a cluster of people.
Summer soiree previews Democratic primary for Illinois 9th District voters
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announced endorsements from 18 Evanston community leaders Thursday.
Evanston councilmembers, community leaders endorse Biss for Congress
Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would seek a third term Thursday morning.
Gov. JB Pritzker announces he will seek third term
Over 1,000 Shore community members gathered at Fountain Square to protest the Trump administration, waving around American flags and homemade protest signs.
Indivisible Evanston rallies North Shore residents for ‘No Kings’ protest