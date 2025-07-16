Evanston resident, ex-Microsoft tech strategist Nick Pyati launches bid for Congress

After three different careers in public education, the U.S. Department of Justice and Microsoft, Evanston resident Nick Pyati launched his bid for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District on Wednesday morning, marking him as the latest candidate in a rapidly-expanding primary of more than a dozen Democrats.

The 42-year-old launched his campaign with a YouTube video just over a minute long, in which he called for a “stronger, fairer and freer America,” and said he is “done waiting” for establishment Democrats to “create a plan to win” in the wake of President Donald Trump’s second presidential victory in November 2024.

Pyati’s campaign launch and his filing with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday night follow campaign announcements from State Sen. Mike Simmons (7th District) and former FBI agent Phil Andrew last week.

In a conversation with The Daily, Pyati said the urgency of the political moment and the lack of Democratic leadership nationwide is what prompted him to run straight for Congress, despite not having run for public office before.

While Pyati moved to Evanston just last year, he said residents’ degree of engagement and care in the community is “astonishing” and “wonderful” to experience.

Though Pyati said the top concern for Democrats in the district is to “end the Trump era,” he added that he hopes to support progressive initiatives like expanding health care and an energy transition through economic innovation and growth — a topic he says has “totally fallen off the radar” for the party.

“The reason we care about economic growth and why I want to talk about it — it lets us be ambitious and visionary, instead of limiting ourselves to what’s possible with a little bit of a tax increase,” Pyati said.

Pyati also said he aims to propose a solution to a Democratic identity crisis that would reconcile progressive ambitions with a “real plan” to appeal to a coalition beyond Democratic voters.

“The chance we have to create a message that can reach many more people without sacrificing our values is one that we haven’t had since I’ve been interested in politics,” Pyati said. “I don’t want us to miss that chance, because not only can we put this terrible era behind us, we can actually start making real progress.”

The Democratic primary for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District will take place in March 2026.

