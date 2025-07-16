Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Buffett researchers host screening and discussion on 1995 Heat Wave

The room sat in silence as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson asked for a moment to remember the lives lost in the 1995 Chicago Heat Wave. Thirty years ago this week, more than 700 people died as temperatures soared to 104 degrees.

On Tuesday evening, attendees joined Johnson, the Chicago Department of Environment and the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs’ Defusing Disasters working group for the 1995 Heat Wave Commemoration and Defusing Disasters Project Showcase event at the Columbus Park Refectory.

The event included a viewing of an excerpt from Judith Helfand’s documentary “Cooked: Survival by ZIP Code” and presentations by the working group’s participating researchers, followed by a panel discussion.

“Many of those lives that were lost were Black, elderly (and) low-income residents living in communities that had been ignored and under-resourced,” Johnson said in his opening remarks.

According to Johnson, only 30% of single-family homes in Chicago today are equipped with central air, while that number stands at more than 75% nationwide.

Pastor Booker Vance from Chicago-based non-profit Elevate Energy said this event was especially important to recognize the historical reality of climate change and understand how unprepared the city was in 1995.

“Those have to be critical conversations, and particularly Black and brown leaders have to be involved in helping us,” Vance said.

In hot weather, Vance said that the youth and the elderly — two ends of a spectrum — are particularly vulnerable, underscoring the lack of summer programs and engagement for children and senior citizens.

He said that in 1995, many people stayed indoors, mistakenly assuming that it was going to be safer.

“Their homes and their houses were tombs, places where they died,” Vance said. “We weren’t prepared. And now the mayor has done a number of programs to try to help, but we still got work to do, because people still don’t realize that.”

Two members of the Defusing Disasters group, Metropolitan Planning Council Senior Fellow Raed Mansour and Feinberg Prof. Jennifer Chan, presented the group’s Heat Vulnerability Index, a data-driven tool that identifies populations and geographic areas vulnerable during extreme heat events.

According to Mansour, this is the first Heat Vulnerability Index developed with community participation.

Panelist Rachel Williams emphasized community support during heat waves, as physician and fellow speaker Dr. Sheetal Rao pointed out the issue of vulnerable communities sometimes having to turn to police stations as places to find relief from the temperature, especially in light of recent ICE concerns.

“We have to be intentional about building up institutions, not even just the police or the fire department or the hospitals, but let’s be honest, most of Black and brown neighborhoods have a plethora of churches,” Williams said. “This needs to operate as a space, not just for Sunday service, but when folks need it the most.”

Dr. Anuj Tiwari, a Defusing Disasters working group member, highlighted the importance of scientific communication in this situation.

According to Tiwari, the group’s cross-institutional collaborations allows them to exchange insights and see if they can replicate some mutual lessons from as far as Germany.

The researchers can take care of the technical work, he said, and the community partnerships will help them pinpoint more problem areas in extreme heat events. Beyond this, however, lies another challenge.

“But how to convey the problem so that the youth can connect with it, and they can get more energized in solving … some of these core problems,” Tiwari said.

Chan said community involvement was part of this project from the beginning, even before the working group began working with the data.

When asked about the outlook and the environment for climate-based research in the current political and academic landscape, she described it as “not easy.”

“But ideally, as a part of community that we see ourselves (in) at Northwestern, among many other people, the outlook is good as we stay committed to the goals that we had started out with,” Chan said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @yong_yuhuang

Related Stories:

— Northwestern highlights research efforts through ‘Research Matters’ campaign

— Northwestern group promotes inclusivity in language curricula

— Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses policy priorities at Northwestern