‘A shift going on’: Fulbright scholars at NU and abroad discuss impact, program’s future amid political uncertainty

The day before Ramadan began, Heba Khaldi discovered that her monthly Fulbright stipend would be delayed. As a Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) from Kuwait, Khaldi spent the 2024-2025 academic year teaching Arabic at Northwestern.

She estimated that she has taught about 100 students over three quarters — both newcomers to the language and many who had grown up hearing Arabic in their households but lacked the confidence to speak it.

The State Department’s spending freeze in February disrupted the activities of scholars part of the Fulbright Program, an international educational and cultural exchange initiative sponsored by the U.S. government.

Khaldi was no exception to the stoppage or its aftereffects. She said she considered if she needed to go home.

Normally, Khaldi would receive her Fulbright stipend early — around the third week of the preceding month — despite technically being due to her on the first of each month. Her delayed funding caused her to fall behind on rent and tighten her budget.

Her landlady was kind enough to wait for her late rent payment, understanding the situation, but Khaldi felt uncomfortable staying in a house in which she wasn’t paying rent.

She recalled portioning her meals, aware of rising grocery prices, even though, as Khaldi explained, she needed more food during Ramadan because she fasted all day.

Board resignations shake Fulbright Program

The Fulbright Program awards more than 1,700 fellowships annually for Americans to go abroad and for foreign scholars to study in the U.S.

Congress established the 12-member Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board in the Fulbright-Hays Act of 1961, which is responsible for selecting qualified candidates to participate in Fulbright exchanges.

When Emma Rens (McCormick ’24) observed a pediatric appendectomy as an undergraduate, the sheer amount of waste generated by the procedure shocked her, she said. After researching net-zero operating rooms, she discovered only a few academics in the U.S. studying the topic.

Rens then received a Fulbright award to pursue a two-year master’s degree in industrial design engineering at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. In her first year, she worked on the eco-design of medical devices such as pulse oximeters and speculums.

“There wasn’t a way I could study what I want to learn in my home country,” Rens said. “Fulbright, for me, is this interesting exchange of ideas where I go to the Netherlands (and) someone from the Netherlands goes to the U.S. and maybe gets to learn something they couldn’t learn in the Netherlands in the U.S.”

But several weeks ago, she recalled waking up to worried texts asking if she had to go home. Rens learned that the board of the Fulbright Program had just resigned.

On June 11, nearly all members of the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board resigned in protest of alleged political interference by the Trump administration. The act followed the White House’s cut of close to $700 million to U.S. exchange programs in the proposed discretionary budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

With 11 out of 12 members stepping down, just one remains to fulfill the board’s duties of “establish(ing) policies and procedures that govern the Fulbright program.”

In an open letter published on Substack, the resigning members wrote that they believed the current administration’s actions compromise the organization’s and nation’s interests.

“I was shocked, and I thought it was good to see someone stand up and not cave,” said an international Fulbright recipient at NU, who requested anonymity for fear of jeopardizing their visa status.

The open letter claimed the current administration denied Fulbright awards to “a substantial number of individuals” selected for the 2025-2026 academic year and is “subjecting an additional 1,200 foreign Fulbright recipients to an unauthorized review process.”

Khaldi described the board members as “friendly” and “very humble” at her Fulbright orientation, which she said made her feel comfortable reaching out to them.

She said she hadn’t even realized they were on the board until she looked at their names.

“There’s a shift going on, because the board of directors for Fulbright were incredibly supportive,” Khaldi said. “They were absolutely great.”

Narrowing academic opportunities

Amid research funding cuts across the country, support for certain academic disciplines has also fluctuated.

In 2024, Pradeep Ramakrishnan joined the NU chemistry department as a Fulbright-Nehru post-doctoral researcher in the Kanatzidis Research group. During his time here, he has fielded questions from prospective Fulbright applicants in his home country of India.

According to Ramakrishnan, prospective applicants in the upcoming cycle for the Fulbright-Nehru fellowships have a decreased number of fields available to them.

Compared to the post-doctoral opportunities available in 2023-2024, fields like chemistry, computer science and materials science are no longer listed on application materials.

For the last 21 years, the State Department has named NU a Fulbright Top Producing Institution. In the 2024-2025 academic year, 20 NU students and alumni received Fulbright awards, evenly split between English Teaching Assistantships (ETAs) and study or research placements.

In a statement to the Daily, a University spokesperson said 2025-2026 announcements remain underway, but as of June 2025, nine students have been offered ETAs and seven have been offered study or research placements.

They said the most noticeable difference in this cycle was the delayed announcements of the Fulbright awards. Anecdotally, they said, the delays have led to some difficulty as students consider other graduate school and job offers.

“We will know more about the impact of the delay on final decisions in October,” the spokesperson said.

In 2024-2025, NU hosted five Fulbright Language Teaching Assistants through the University’s language departments, supporting instruction in Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, Swahili and Turkish.

During the weeks when Khaldi’s funding was delayed, she said Weinberg Prof. Franziska Lys, the director of the MENA Languages Program, reached out to all five FLTAs, though only Khaldi was under her purview.

Khaldi described her Fulbright experience as “a golden chance,” with this being her first time living and working outside of Kuwait. Outside of her language teaching, she said she had the opportunity to take English literature classes — the field in which she said she hopes to pursue a doctoral degree.

“Fulbright is definitely something I would recommend to other people,” Khaldi said. “But with everything that’s been changing, I wouldn’t say I’m confident in saying I know how things are right now … but the core of the program is definitely something that I stand behind.”

NU Fulbright recipients abroad

Most of Carter Popkin’s (Communication ’24) work as an English Teaching Assistant occurs at a state school in Battambang, Cambodia. However, he also hosts events at The American Corner, a resource center located at a nearby college campus.

“In a macro sense — not speaking to my own individual experience — but trying to understand what the Fulbright is and what it means, it does seem like a tool of soft diplomacy,” Popkin said.

According to Popkin, the U.S. embassy in Cambodia has a limited impact in the provinces, meaning that the presence of fellowship recipients like Popkin helps the U.S.’s global standing.

In a March op-ed in the Chicago Tribune on the Fulbright funding crisis, Popkin wrote that the administration’s actions “undermine decades of careful relationship building in regions where the United States needs friends.”

Shortly after the U.S. government imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminum in February, Zoe Maroko (Communication ‘24) arrived in Brazil for her Fulbright scholarship. According to Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brazilian steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. in 2024 totaled $3.2 billion.

Maroko is researching “Theatre of the Oppressed,” a socio-political artistic movement, in Salvador, Brazil on a Fulbright grant.

At NU, Maroko was active with Seesaw Theatre, a student organization that produces sensory theater for children with cognitive differences. Going into the Fulbright application process with the Office of Fellowships, Maroko said she knew she wanted to continue that line of work.

When the federal funding freeze happened, Maroko’s cohort was told to assume that their grants would proceed as planned unless told otherwise.

During her Fulbright orientation in São Paulo, Brazil, Maroko said she learned that her funding was safe because Brazil is a country with its own Fulbright Commission, meaning her grant is provided by the Brazilian government. Fulbright Commissions are bilateral organizations by the U.S. and a partner country, jointly funding and administering the program locally.

“My funding can’t be yanked because it’s now coming from Brazil,” Maroko said. “What’s happening with the Trump administration cannot affect me personally in terms of my grant.”

She recalled a Fulbright employee’s speech about funding anxieties during the orientation, in which he emphasized the uncertainty of the situation by saying that although their cohort’s funding was secure, they might be “the last” or “one of the last cohorts.”

The Fulbright program stresses recipients’ roles as “citizen ambassadors,” encouraging them to participate in cultural immersion and discussions about politics and differences.

Maroko recounted “a very political conversation” she once had at a samba event with friends about Brazilian-American international relations, which were especially tense at the time, she said, because of the tariffs. She said Brazilian people are open and willing to talk about these things — more so than Americans are — in her experience.

In her discussions, she said she has tried to emphasize that America is not a political monolith.

“The people who I talked to were very receptive about that, because Brazil has a lot of mirrored political happenings in terms of polarization and things like that,” Maroko said. “The conversation was a lot about actually drawing parallels between our frustrations and our joys, et cetera, with the administrations that were happening in the countries that we were respectively living in.”

Similarly, Ramakrishnan said the Fulbright responsibilities for a postdoctoral visitor are more than just the research aspect. To him, they include outreach and cultural exchange activities like spreading awareness about research among schoolchildren and other public communities.

He noted that he has not been able to partake in this part of his Fulbright experience, which he described as “a major component” of the program. Funds to support these initiatives may have been cut, he said.

“So I assume, due to all these new decisions and changes, probably the overall purpose of the Fulbright Program as a visitor scholar has not been fully met,” Ramakrishnan said.

Reduced IIE staffing impacts international Fulbright recipients

The Fulbright Program partners with the Institute of International Education, which provides services to foreign Fulbright students in the U.S. The IIE’s Midwest Regional Center is located in Chicago and serves 11 states.

The IIE announced on March 13 that “some IIE team members who work on ECA-funded programs such as Fulbright, Humphrey, Gilman and others will be furloughed,” effective the following day. The Institute said it would maintain limited staff for essential administrative work.

In a March 14 email to Fulbright recipients obtained by The Daily, the IIE wrote that they had “temporarily reduced IIE’s workforce” but were “maintain(ing) essential operations,” as a result of delayed State Department funding disbursements.

They informed students that their regular advisors might not be available to them, but that the IIE would “continue to support urgent needs.”

In the same email, Fulbright recipients received a single email address as a point of contact.

Foreign Fulbright awardees in the U.S. are required to keep the IIE updated about any changes in address. While the IIE operated with a reduced workforce, the international Fulbright recipient who asked to remain anonymous said they did not hear back for about 10 days while in the process of moving.

They said this was a sharp contrast to the timely responses of their previous advisor, from whom they usually expected a response within a few days. After a month and a half, the recipient said, they began to receive responses within a similar timeframe as before.

This was similar to Khaldi’s experience — however, Ramakrishnan said he did not experience any abnormal delays in his communications with the IIE during this time.

The anonymous international Fulbright recipient said the Fulbright Commission in their home country had already scheduled their payment, so they remained unaffected by the funding cuts. Despite that security, they said they felt “constant anxiousness.”

To them, the Fulbright has represented “probably the most important step” in their career thus far.

The student said America has always been a place where people with nothing or fewer opportunities could study in institutions like NU, and added that they cherished the scholarship they had been given.

“That’s thanks to the United States. That’s thanks to the job that Senator Fulbright started to do a long time ago that’s fortunately still here today, not affected yet by the cuts of this administration,” the student said. “Maybe affected in some other way, but not affected in what their mission is today.”

Fulbright’s future in question

The Fulbright recipients said that their experiences have been more than just education and research, and emphasized the importance of experiencing new environments and cultures.

However, several added that they worried future scholars may not have the same opportunities.

“I came here super motivated to learn about the medical devices,” Rens said. “I’ve learned so much more about the Dutch culture, about living in another culture, about how to have friends from all over the world.”

According to NAFSA, a non-profit organization centered on international exchange and education, 85% of withheld State Department funding had been paid as of March 26. However, the future of the Fulbright program remains uncertain.

These events have “blindsided” people like Maroko, who said she had always viewed Fulbright’s existence as non-partisan.

“I just find it strange and shocking that it has been pulled into this left-versus-right narrative when, really, I think the whole foundation of the program is about being a citizen of the world,” Maroko said.

