Captured: Evanston residents celebrate Fourth of July

Attendees gathered on Central Street for Evanston’s annual Fourth of July parade on Friday, celebrating a mix of decades-long traditions and new ideas. As vendors dotted the route, 87 parade entrants rolled past and danced by. A variety of dance troupes, politicians and community organizations participated in this year’s parade.
Spectators waved American flags as they watched the parade march by. Many such flags were distributed for free by local businesses. (Zach Hornfeld/The Daily Northwestern)
The parade featured many local organizations, including the South Shore Drill Team, who celebrated their 45th anniversary this year. During the parade, color guard performers twirled and tossed flags in commemoration of Independence Day. ( Chloe Eng/The Daily Northwestern)
Spectators lined the street, many watching the Fourth of July parade from their lawn chairs. ( Lina Park/The Daily Northwestern)
Some participants, including a member of the Peace Puppets, carried signs protesting the Trump administration. (Sam Ferenchick/The Daily Northwestern)
The parade not only featured people on foot but included pennyfarthing riders too. (Logan Szymanski/The Daily Northwestern)
Parade participants dressed in a wide variety of outfits. Members of the Asparagus Council of South Evanston dressed as stalks of asparagus. ( Caroline Zeng/The Daily Northwestern)
Titus, one of Charros de la Mesa’s horses, participated in the Independence Day parade. Charros de la Mesa trains their horses to perform various tricks. ( Jane Mercer/The Daily Northwestern)
The reporters are students in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.
