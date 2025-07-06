Mexican American residents find pride in Fourth of July parade

When she woke up on the Fourth of July, Chicago resident Gabriella Panozzo said she wasn’t feeling very proud to be an American. But seeing Asociación de Charros de la Mesa atop their horses in Evanston’s parade made her more excited on the holiday.

“Viva México! Viva México!” Panozzo shouted from the sidewalk of a crowded Central Street.

Panozzo, a first-generation Mexican American, said seeing the representation of Mexico’s national sport, charreria, in the parade touched her. The sport, a Mexican equestrian tradition often compared to rodeo, features competitions including roping and horse dancing.

Panozzo said Evanston’s Independence Day celebrations should be an example for other communities.

“We shouldn’t just be here celebrating America, we should be celebrating every culture and pillar that brought us to existence,” Panozzo said.

With the rise of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and detentions throughout the country under President Donald Trump’s administration, Panozzo said seeing her culture represented in the parade helped comfort her.

The New York Times reported there has been an average of 666 immigration arrests per day since Trump took office a second time, as of June 27. Since the inauguration, more than 1,100 people have been arrested by ICE in Illinois, according to the same report.

“To see (Asociación de Charros de la Mesa) out and about really gives me a lot of hope that I don’t have to hide myself, and none of my friends or family do either,” Panozzo said.

Though the group’s objective Friday was not to make a political statement, Evanston native and charra Mariah Torres said the recent political climate has been on her mind.

She said she hopes to help break current biases surrounding Mexican culture by representing charreria.

“I think that in the times we’re in right now, it’s very important to beat the stigmatization that we have,” Torres said.

Evanston resident and charra Zayra Arellano, said participating in the Fourth of July was an important opportunity to highlight the rich culture Mexicans bring to the United States.

Arellano said Independence Day is a chance to remind U.S. citizens that being American does not mean being from one particular walk of life.

“There isn’t one race or one culture that makes a true American. There’s several cultures,” Arellano said.

Though the group’s founder Juan Galvan, who is also a veteran, said he doesn’t engage with politics, he noted sharing charreria with the greater Chicago community is part of why he finds the group special.

Galvan added he hopes to get more of the younger generations involved in the sport.

“On the Fourth of July, we’re creating a bridge and a bond between both of the communities,” he said. “So, we’re portraying what we love to do in the American society.”

Galvan carried an American flag with him while riding his horse, Rooster. He said it was to highlight that though he was born in Mexico, he belongs at the parade just as much as anyone else.

In doing so, he said he hopes to challenge assumptions about who is and who isn’t American.

“I can talk about being Mexican, but it’s not about me being Mexican today, it’s about being American,” Galvan said.

Nora Ahearn is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.

Email: [email protected]

