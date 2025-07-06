Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade mixes new traditions with old memories

Kara Johnson (TGS ‘17) balanced a Mustard’s Last Stand hot dog in one hand while keeping an eye on her 5-year-old daughter, who was perched on the curb waving at the tumbling team flipping down Central Street during Evanston’s annual Fourth of July Parade Friday.

For both longtime residents and newcomers, the parade has become less of a spectacle and more of a living snapshot of the city’s civic heart, where generations gather to share stories, cheer on hometown heroes and remember what makes this place feel like home.

Johnson, a Chicago resident, saw the parade as a new family-friendly ritual she hopes to build.

“I went to Northwestern for grad school, so I love coming back to Evanston every year for the parade,” she said. “This is our second time coming, and it’s become kind of our little tradition with the hot dogs. It feels very family-friendly.”

Others, like Kristi Laveau, who recently moved to neighboring Wilmette with her 1-year-old daughter, are also looking to create new traditions closer to home.

She said since they no longer travel for the holidays, local events like the parade give them a way to celebrate close to home.

“This is our first ever time at the parade,” she said. “We wanted to do something with our daughter for her first Fourth of July.”

This year’s theme, “Truth Guides, Justice Unites, Kindness Heals,” offered a reminder that empathy and compassion can bridge fractures in society and inspire people to work toward a more inclusive vision of freedom.

Breanna Hibbert (Weinberg ‘25), a recent NU graduate, said she was excited to attend the parade for the first time, but feels like Independence Day can carry complicated meanings.

“There are a lot of problematic undertones,” she said. “Obviously not everyone was freed on the Fourth. I think people are becoming more conscious of that, but you can still celebrate what the country could become.”

For some, the day sparked warm memories of past celebrations.

Evanston resident Frederick Ash grew up watching parades in Winnetka, but Evanston’s celebration has become a favorite in his retirement. The antique cars displayed in the parade, he said, take him straight back to his childhood in the 1950s.

“They remind me of when I was growing up,” he said, remembering a white Plymouth Valiant in particular. “It’s a good thing to go out and be with people. It reminds me of those sack races with my brothers, and being with my parents.”

Other residents — like Dan Leon, who has been attending the parade since 1997 — echoed the pull of tradition.

He said that while many activities have stayed similar over the years, he always looks forward to seeing his favorite Cub Scouts march in the parade.

“People take a lot of things, like the parade, for granted today, but it’s a good reminder that we can’t be taking our independence for granted,” Leon said.

Hank Welch, who has lived in Evanston for nearly 40 years, spent the day volunteering with the American Red Cross, helping distribute water to keep people safe from the heat.

With the heat index climbing into the hundreds during the parade according to Welch, he and his team worked closely with the Evanston Fire Department to provide hydration and prevent heat-related incidents among parade participants and the crowd.

“We’re here to support everybody,” he said. “It’s an honor to be part of something that brings the community together. We’re proud to be able to help.”

Evan Yao is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.

