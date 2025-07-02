Celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, festivities across Evanston

Across the city, the Evanston Fourth of July Association will be holding events to celebrate July 4, the federal holiday commemorating the ratification of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Check out these events happening in the area to observe Independence Day:

Morning Games

An annual tradition for more than 100 years, these family-friendly games will be held across Evanston. The games will all start at 9 a.m. located in six different locations: Baker Park, Evanston Township High School’s West Field, Kamen Park, Lincolnwood School, the Robert Crown Community Center and the Willard School. The games include activities such as jump rope, watermelon- and pie-eating competitions and sack races.

Kids Fun Run

The Fun Run has been a staple of Evanston’s Independence Day since 2013. The race, meant for children 10 years old and under, stretches 0.7 miles long on Central Street, starting at 12:45 p.m. The first 125 children checked in to the race will receive a t-shirt, ribbon and race bib.

Cooling Center

A hot Fourth of July is forecasted in Evanston, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 91 degrees. The Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center will act as a cooling center for residents on Independence Day.

Fourth of July Parade

Watch Evanston’s Fourth of July parade starting at 2 p.m. on Central Park Avenue. The parade will march along Central Street all the way to Ryan Field. The parade will feature a variety of different Evanston organizations — from local bands to Evanston politicians.

Concert & Fireworks

Leading up to the day-end fireworks, the Palatine Concert Band will play from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Arrington Lagoon at Dawes Park. Expect to hear traditional tunes like “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.” Lakefront fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. and will be visible from most lakefront parks in Evanston. At both Centennial and Dawes Parks, there will be music to accompany the fireworks.

