Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Estate of Feinberg professor sues University for discrimination, role in suicide

William Tong/The Daily Northwestern
A picture of the former Wu Lab at the Ward Building. The estate of Feinberg Prof. Jane Wu sued Northwestern this year, alleging discrimination and a role in her suicide.
William Tong, Senior Staffer
June 26, 2025

Content Warning: This story includes mentions of suicide.

The estate of a Feinberg professor who died by suicide after being investigated by the National Institutes of Health and Northwestern sued the University this week for alleged discrimination and contributing to her suicide. 

Prof. Jane Wu’s estate filed a civil complaint in Cook County Circuit Court against NU on Monday. Her family alleged that the University took away research opportunities and resources from Wu on the basis of her national origin, as she was born in China. 

The complaint also alleged the University discriminated against her based on sex, saying “the male-dominated administration of Defendant NU’s Feinberg School benefitted the interests of her male colleagues with whom she competed for funding.” 

Along with other charges of disability discrimination and breach of conduct, the plaintiffs allege the University violated the Illinois Human Rights Act in its treatment of Wu. 

The University did not respond to The Daily’s request for comment, as it “(does) not comment on pending litigation,” according to a University spokesperson.

Wu held an endowed research professorship at Feinberg for more than a decade, focusing on the molecular mechanisms behind neurodegenerative diseases like ALS and other topics.

She was investigated by the NIH starting in 2019 based on her Chinese affiliations, according to the complaint. Grant funding agencies have been investigating researchers with Chinese affiliations for years, and the first administration of President Donald Trump started a Justice Department program called the China Initiative in 2018. 

The program aimed to focus “attention on the multi-faceted threat from the government of China,” but created concerns of fueling “a narrative of intolerance and bias,” then-Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said at an event at George Mason University’s Institute for National Security in February 2022.

The Biden administration ended the named program in 2022.

From October 2020, the University barred her from applying for new NIH grants. It also began to reassign her ongoing project grants. 

While the NIH ended its investigation and cleared Wu to return to her work, the University revoked lab space and removed researchers from her team, which the complaint says contributed to her acquiring an “emotional disability.” 

According to the complaint, Wu was forcibly removed from her lab in May 2024 by University Police and the Chicago Police Department and sent to the psychiatric unit of Northwestern Memorial Hospital against her will. The complaint alleges that the family was not consulted before Wu was placed in the hospital.

Wu died on July 10, 2024. Her estate is asking for compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged violation of her rights under state law. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @william2tong

Related Stories: 

Class-action lawsuit alleges Northwestern misled employee health plan participants

Internal NIH memo pauses additional research grant terminations

Impeachment case against ASG College Republicans senator awaiting final decision

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
An illustration of a gavel with American flags in the corners.
Impeachment case against ASG College Republicans senator awaiting final decision
According to a lawsuit filed against Northwestern on June 20, the University’s employee health plan includes a more expensive “premium” option that does not provide additional benefits for those insured.
Class-action lawsuit alleges Northwestern misled employee health plan participants
According to an internal NIH memo verified by multiple news outlets Wednesday, agency staff has been directed to halt further terminations of research grants.
Internal NIH memo pauses additional research grant terminations
An illustrated gavel in front of an illustration of the globe.
OISS warns international students about stricter visa rules, social media checks for prospective visa applicants
Over 1300 students start summer classes on Monday.
Happy First Day of School! More than 1300 students ready for Summer classes beginning Monday
People watch a performer on a stage.
Communication professor exposes genitals during video performance, sparking Title IX inquiry, debate among staff
More in Faculty
Several researchers peer into microscopes at two long tables replete with research equipment.
Northwestern’s Rogers Research Group advances medicine through collaborative, interdisciplinary research
An illustration of someone holding a book with a broken chain on either side.
Experts reflect on challenges of upholding academic freedom
In a department of about 300 people, the NU Chemistry Department engages in cutting-edge research projects on topics from water purification to dark oxygen.
NU chem professors experiment on and develop novel materials and research
Two women pose behind a podium. One holds an award in her hand.
Feinberg’s Women Faculty Organization provides mentorship, builds community
Adande appeared in almost 1,300 episodes and secured 339 wins on ‘Around the Horn.’
Q&A: Medill Prof. J.A. Adande reflects on ‘Around the Horn’ conclusion, future of sports television
Sign reads “Northwestern Pritzker School of Law” on side of stone building
Northwestern names Zachary Clopton interim Pritzker dean amid leadership shift
More in Latest Stories
A man with glasses sits at a podium.
Housing language debates dominate City Council’s first Comprehensive Plan review
Everything Evanston: The Celtic Knot brews community on Central Street
Everything Evanston: The Celtic Knot brews community on Central Street
a building that says “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center” on it
Potential D65 school consolidation, closure criteria emphasizes walkability, marginalized student impact
Alds. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), Juan Geracaris (9th) and Mayor Daniel Biss answer questions about the Health Data Protection Ordinance ahead of its passing Monday afternoon.
City Council passes health data protection measure, underpins existing state statute
Taffeta stands clearly in the foreground with Abraham Lincoln blurry in the background.
Q&A: Roger Q. Mason’s ‘Lavender Men’ explores the intersection of history and queer visibility
Captured: Evanston celebrates Juneteenth with sixth annual parade
Captured: Evanston celebrates Juneteenth with sixth annual parade