Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Happy First Day of School! More than 1300 students ready for Summer classes beginning Monday

Illustration by Sarah Serota
Over 1300 students start summer classes on Monday.
Sarah Serota, Multimedia Managing Editor
June 22, 2025

While school is out for most Northwestern students, some are just getting hold of their syllabi.

NU’s Summer Quarter classes start Monday, where at least 1399 undergraduates are registered to take at least one course, according to a University spokesperson.

This Summer, NU is offering more than 250 classes for undergraduate students, ranging in topics from archeology to human anatomy.

Aside from covering a wide range of topics, class length also varies. Some classes are condensed into only a few weeks, while others span the full 10 weeks of a typical quarter.

While some classes are shorter than others, most NU Summer courses are worth one credit — the same as most courses during the academic year — because the total work required for each class roughly equals that of an entire 10-week class, according to the spokesperson.

Given these condensed timelines, some professors have to figure out how to fit a quarter’s worth of content into only a few weeks. Legal Studies Prof. Nicolette Bruner said that for students, the workload from a single Summer class will be much higher than during a 10-week-long class.

“It’s twice as much work at any moment,” she said.

While the workload may be higher, Bruner said the Summer courses can offer a more individualized experience for students, since many of these classes are often large lectures.

This Summer, Bruner is teaching LEGAL_ST 206: Law and Society, an introductory Legal Studies course that typically has more than 100 students during other quarters. This summer, she said, her class has about 28 students enrolled.

“When I’m teaching in the Fall, I stand there twice a week in front of however many people and deliver the lecture. There isn’t a good opportunity for me to get to know the students in the class one-on-one,” she said. “Whereas with this class, I’m running discussion sections three times a week.”

Some students take Summer courses to create additional flexibility in their schedule. Rising Bienen and McCormick junior Jordan Boymel said Summer classes could help him finish his five-year dual degree program in only four years.
“I’m taking a lot of classes at every given point, and just taking two over the summer allows me to have a bit more flexibility with my degree program,” he said.

For other students, taking classes also felt like a substitute for an internship and allowed them to stay with their friends over the Summer.

Rising Weinberg senior Abby Miggiani is taking three courses this Summer. This year, Miggiani said she limited her internship search to Chicago because she wanted to stay near her friends. She said, given how challenging it is to find an internship, taking classes felt like a good alternative.

“Finding an internship has been very hard, so I was like taking classes was the next best thing,” she said. “I wanted to stay here for the Summer because after next year, probably most of my friends are going to be leaving. So I value the memories and experiences of spending time with friends more than any leg up I can get from a single (Summer).”

Email: [email protected]
X: @SarahSerota

Related stories:
Northwestern updates Summer 2025 financial aid policies, tightens grant eligibility
Northwestern “weed-out” classes garner attention from students
Northwestern classes to take before you graduate

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Academic
Four winners of the Morton Schapiro Distinguished Secondary School Teacher Award will be recognized at Northwestern’s Sunday commencement ceremony.
Schapiro Award winners reflect on the importance of high school education
The Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications received a three-year grant to expand its work in bolstering the local news ecosystem.
Medill receives $3.6 million grant, announces plans for new local news hub
An illustration of someone holding a book with a broken chain on either side.
Experts reflect on challenges of upholding academic freedom
A concrete sign reads “Feinberg School of Medicine” in front of a gray building.
Feinberg researchers frame gun violence as a public health crisis
A man holds a microphone and gestures with his other hand.
‘Cutting down the gates of Troy:’ Nicholas Cull talks soft power, Trump administration at Buffett Institute conversation
Illustration of a white rocket, plus sign, document and magnifying glass, and chemistry glassware above a brain against a purple background.
The Alumnae of Northwestern University awards $134,000 in grants to faculty, staff projects
More in Campus
People watch a performer on a stage.
Communication professor exposes genitals during video performance, sparking Title IX inquiry, debate among staff
Kesem camp counselors attended their annual retreat at the Wisconsin campsite in April.
Kesem welcomes campers Tuesday for first summer session, creating “magical” experiences
A blond man with glasses is seated at a table in front of a projected presentation.
NUGW talks Powell Memo, higher education attacks in Solidarity Committee workshop
A man in a purple robe sits and smiles at a crowd behind the camera.
‘Kindness isn’t a weakness’: Steve Carell emphasizes respect, dances with dean in commencement address
Kayla Terrelonge speaks at Baccalaureate.
Students reflect on spiritual life, community at Baccalaureate
People in purple walk through Weber Arch. Three girls jump in front of the camera.
Class of 2025 marches back through The Arch, kicking off Graduation Weekend
More in Latest Stories
Captured: Evanston celebrates Juneteenth with sixth annual parade
Captured: Evanston celebrates Juneteenth with sixth annual parade
40 classic cars were on display in the Evanston Public Library parking lot.
Cars & Coffee rolls into downtown Evanston with vintage vehicles
A grey cat sleeps in a wooden hexagon box mounted on the wall.
Paws and Claws Cat Rescue hosts first two-day adoption event, at least 11 cats find new homes
Pastries in a glass case.
International bakery chain Paris Baguette opens in downtown Evanston
Joe Maiocco is Kansas City Symphony’s new bass trombonist.
Bienen student Joe Maiocco secures tenure-track position with Kansas City Symphony
The film was originally supposed to be released March 14, 2024, but strikes delayed production, bringing the release to June 13, 2025.
Reel Thoughts: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live action soars in retelling of classic with new depth