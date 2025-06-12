Subscribe
Second NU alum announces congressional bid for Illinois’ 8th District

Photo courtesy of Dan Tully for Congress
NU alumnus Dan Tully announced his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
June 12, 2025

A second Northwestern alum has entered the race for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, which spans the suburbs just west of Evanston, including Schaumburg, Elgin and parts of Des Plaines.

Dan Tully (Weinberg ’13), an attorney and combat veteran, announced his congressional bid in a Wednesday video.Tully cited the oath he took to uphold the Constitution as his reason for leaving his job at the U.S. Department of Commerce and instead, vying for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I swore that oath three times to become an attorney, an army officer and a public servant,” Tully said in the video. “Now our constitution, our freedom and our democracy are threatened by a president who swore the same oath, but doesn’t think the rules apply to him.”

As news headlines about President Donald Trump’s second term and the trifecta of a Republican-controlled House, Senate and White House flashed across the screen, Tully touted his values of service and showed photos from his deployment in Iraq and his service in the Indo-Pacific Command.

In the less-than-two-minute announcement, Tully highlighted his career-long stances of “supporting allies in the face of China’s aggression” during his military service and “countering China in emerging markets” in his time at the Department of Commerce.

He joins a growing Democratic field that includes fellow NU alum Sanjyot Dunung (Weinberg ’86), who launched her campaign last month.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

