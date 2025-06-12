Liner Notes: Caamp returns with ‘Copper Changes Color,’ reflects on love won and love lost

Ohio folk rock band Caamp released their fourth album “Copper Changes Color” Friday, packed with 11 tracks of yearning, reflecting and musing.

“Copper Changes Color” debuted the same day Caamp played their second of two shows at Chicago’s The Salt Shed. The album, which chronicles the changing tides of love, follows the February release of the band’s EP “Somewhere.”

Staying true to the easygoing folk sound they established nine years ago on their self-titled debut album, Caamp’s newest installation is full of stripped-back guitar anthems. That said, the familiar sound is by no means boring. They do what they know, and they do it well.

Lead singer Taylor Meier’s voice shines, raw and authentic, on the album’s first single “Drive,” which closes the album on a wistful note, pining for even a brief relationship with his desired partner, backed by only a guitar and piano.

“Mistakes” and “Fairview Feeling” were also released prior to the highly anticipated album.

“Mistakes” offers the first inclination of the album’s subtly optimistic underpinnings. Following the narrative arc of the collection, Meier lingers on the idea that there can be a balance between independence and relationships, and hopes his desired partner will give him the chance to get to know them, even their flaws.

Despite the momentary glimpse of positivity, “Fairview Feeling” dampens the mood again with its soulful strumming intro. Meier muses on leaving a difficult situation, and while he recognizes the heartache, he knows what’s ahead will be worth the change.

In its inaugural track, “Millions,” “Copper Changes Color” begins with the unbound future posed by admitting feelings. As the song mulls over whether a partner will join for the bumpy road of love’s journey, the drums and guitars create hopeful verses and a heartful outro.

The theme of opening up to love continues into the next two songs: “One True Way” and “Brush.” While “One True Way” is laced with moments of self-doubt, “Brush” is marked with confidence that the relationship “just feels right.”

“Porchswing” is love song perfection with a melody just as sweet as the lyrics. Simple, heartwarming and incredibly catchy, Meier reaffirms his undying loyalty and support for his lover, swinging in place next to her through it all. If you’re a fan of “Lavender Girl” off Caamp’s 2022 release “Lavender Days,” this one’s for you.

“Shade” may be the album’s weakest track, but like all of its accompanying songs, is still rife with heartfelt lyricism. Meier laments on a relationship that may look perfect from the outside, but is cracking underneath the surface of gentle hand-holding and thoughtful coffee runs.

The energy picks back up again with “Waiting Up (For You),” the seventh track of the album. A moment of pure fun in an otherwise complex album, the instruments enter with force and make the song — just two choruses and a bridge, an easy favorite.

With a nod to their home state, “Ohio’s Ugly” serves as an ironic title for a track whose pre-chorus does nothing but bask in the beauty of one’s partner. The lyrics are short and sweet, with a blissful instrumental between the last two choruses. Like “Shade,” the track isn’t all too memorable, but serves as a calming transition between the upbeat nature of “Waiting Up (For You)” and the heaviness of the album’s closing two tracks.

Although “Drive” closes out “Copper Changes Color,” “Living & Dying & In Between” serves as an equally powerful ballad and an undeniable triumph for the album. Diverting from the band’s heavy guitar song, “Living & Dying & In Between” opens on the piano. Its touching lyrics about the power of love to heal are resolute. Meier affirms that part of the beauty of living through heartbreak is the ability to love again.

These Ohio boys once again make beautiful noise on “Copper Changes Color,” reminding their listeners of the highs of falling in love, the hurt of heartbreak and the beauty that undergoing such changes can bring.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Caamp captivates at Salt Shed on eve of new album release

— Liner Notes: Joe Jonas makes an attempt at vulnerability in “Music For People Who Believe In Love”

— Liner Notes: Morgan Wallen gets vulnerable, still falls flat in ‘I’m the Problem’