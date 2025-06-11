Tyler: Vienna waits for you

Slow down, you’re doing fine.

It’s hard to believe those Billy Joel words to be true. I mean what would he know about being a college student trying to get a job in this economy?

Although times have changed and the workforce is far more competitive for many of us, I think these words from his iconic song “Vienna” still have merit that’s taken for granted.

A hard lesson I’ve learned the past four years — and I’m still trying to learn — is that there is no straight path or perfect timeline for success.

At Northwestern, it can feel like there’s only one path to success, and it all starts with getting that perfect internship after your freshman year that somehow sets you up for a job when you graduate. Everything must fall into place between the ages of 18 and 22 years old. If it doesn’t, well, you’re screwed.

But, I would be willing to bet that success will feel different for each one of you and that it isn’t dependent on what you did in college.

I’m sure many people relate to the countless hours of applying to internship after internship and receiving rejection email after rejection email. It starts to feel hopeless.

I felt like a failure at the ripe age of 19. I felt like I wouldn’t be able to get a job after graduation or even pay for my piling student loans in the future. One thing leads to another until it all piles up and I am behind on the fleeting timeline to success. I was on a tight schedule and my time was ticking away.

In a 2008 interview, Billy Joel said, “You don’t have to squeeze your whole life into your 20s and 30s trying to make it, trying to achieve that American dream, getting in the rat race and killing yourself. You have a whole life to live.

I had a professor once who told us all to go work on a farm before we start our careers. I understand that may not be everyone’s calling, but I think he had a point in that it is invaluable to go and just have life experiences. What he told us is that we have time.

There are so many twists and turns that life can throw at you, and I encourage you to take those twists and turns and let go of the straight path and impossible timeline, at least for a little while.

I spent so many hours on the third floor of the Norris University Center in the newsroom. While I learned so much of what I know about journalism there and met some wonderful people I get to call my friends, there’s always a part of me that can’t help but wonder what else I could have done with those hours.

My last quarter senior year I took that time and I pushed myself. I joined Survivor NU and Triathlon club. I even tried stand up comedy. Those were all things I thought I didn’t have time to try before. I can’t express how much I loved doing them.

Even after your time at Northwestern, you can take that time. You can take those jobs that don’t make sense for a Journalism degree, you can head to Idaho for a summer, you can spend time doing a hobby that doesn’t progress your career in the slightest.

You don’t have to race to the top. You can slow down and find things you want to do, because Vienna waits for you.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Shannonmtyler