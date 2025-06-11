Markus: On the importance of third spaces and communities

You may have heard the advice to have three spaces: one for work, one for home, and one for community. At the beginning of college, I felt like I only had one, really huge space: I lived where I went to school and hung out with my friends. I struggled with the sudden melding of my life and it affected my ability to enjoy myself. It wasn’t until I found the three distinct communities that I was able to escape that feeling of being trapped. And it’s why I advocate for everyone to do the same.

The first community I made in college is the very same one I am writing for today: The Daily Northwestern. I spent all four years working at The Daily, and I often joke I spent more time in the newsroom than I did in my freshman dorm. I grew so much, spending late nights writing stories, problem solving tough issues, editing and making some of my most cherished friends. Time at The Daily is never easy, but to me, always worthwhile. I urge everyone to find a space where they can do work they are proud of.

The second community I made in January of my freshman year, when I joined Kappa Delta during primary recruitment. I was unsure about joining a sorority, but I am so thankful every day that I did. In KD I found a home base and place to come back to at the end of the day. 711 University Place was my address for two years, and it’s here I met people I will call family for the rest of my life. They have seen me in every form: getting ready in the morning, in the tough days, at meal times. I cannot overstate how important it is to find (or make!) a space like that in college, even if it’s not in the form of a sorority or fraternity.

The last community I made was unexpected. Unlike The Daily and Kappa Delta, It does not have a distinct physical space (despite countless hours in Kresge). I joined Survivor Northwestern in my sophomore year, still feeling like I needed to find my footing in college and exercise some more creativity. Survivor is one of the best communities I have been a part of in my life. It is constantly entertaining and character building. It is full of breakthroughs and joy and sadness, it is people willing to wake up regularly at extremely early hours of the morning. It is a place people joined because they love it, not because it is a resume builder. It is my family in college. Everyone needs one of those.

So to those still unsure about what college will look like for you, my advice is to find three distinct communities. What they will look like is up to you, but ultimately, it is community that will make or break your college experience. I am so lucky my communities made mine.

