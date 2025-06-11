Kim: On inspiration, challenges, and fulfillment

When I arrived on campus for Wildcat Welcome, I knew I was going to be a part of the student newspaper. Just exactly what that meant was not something I could have predicted.

My time at The Daily inspired me. I started out by covering stories related to the Arts & Entertainment. I enjoyed going to theatre performances and shows on campus, and the passion and vision of actors, directors, singers, dancers, and artists I spoke to was amazing. As I watched operas in Cahn Auditorium and Lutkin Hall, plays in Shanley Pavilion and dances in Ryan Auditorium, I was encouraged to approach the activities in my life with the same passion and dedication the performers brought to the stage.

My time at The Daily also challenged me. I reported on the “For One and All” print exhibit at the Block Museum at the beginning of my junior year. As I was preparing to write the story, it hit me that I would have to actually approach people in the Museum in order to get visitors’ perspectives for my story. I couldn’t just email and schedule meetings ahead of time. It felt mortifying, and I spent a few minutes outside the Museum mentally preparing myself to go up to visitors, wondering if I could actually do it. And I did. I really appreciated the opportunity to hear the thoughts of people visiting the exhibit, and I was proud of myself for managing to actually go up to a source I didn’t know and ask them questions.

Lastly, my time at The Daily fulfilled me. I applied to be an assistant on the design desk during the spring of my sophomore year. Joining the design desk had not crossed my mind at all when I went to the devo training session in Fisk 217 four years ago. I had never really seen myself as a designer: that was not a label I thought I deserved. I joined an amazing team that coached me through everything and gave me confidence.

One year later, I was co-editor of the design desk. That quarter was the most challenging and fulfilling of my time at The Daily and at Northwestern. We spent some very late nights in Norris, grappled with Adobe InDesign, ate a lot of trail mix, and watched The Great British Baking Show. I wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything.

The Daily would not be what it is without the people who are a part of it, and I am grateful for those who shaped me into a person willing to explore and push myself beyond what I initially envisioned myself doing. As I leave The Daily’s newsroom behind, I will take with me the lessons I learned in it.

