Communal Shower Thoughts: Keep talking about me

Illustration by Cayla Labgold-Carroll
Sylvie Slotkin, Opinion Contributor
June 3, 2025

One of my favorite things to happen this year was an installment of Communal Shower Thoughts about how a guy stood me up getting sent in his frat’s group chat. If I were a different person, this might have embarrassed me, but any loyal CST reader – like the kid who sent my article, apparently – would know it takes a lot to embarrass me.

Speaking of the kid who circulated CST to his brothers, I had the chance to meet him the other day at his frat’s formal. I approached him all excited to meet an adoring fan. 

“Hi!” I said to him, smiling stupidly. He stared at me blankly. “I’m Sylvie Slotkin,” he was still staring, “I’m Communal Shower Thoughts — Shower Thoughts Girl? — you sent my article in your group chat.” 

His eyes bugged. “I’m sorry,” he said. 

“No,” I said, my eyes bugging now, “Thank you.” I turned and went to go find my friends. 

I understand why his instinct was to apologize to me. I have a pretty intense vibe in real life so he probably assumed I was confronting him. Really, I just wanted to talk to him about why he thought to share my article.

I knew there was a chance that the rest of the conversation in the group chat, after he shared CST, had nothing to do with my column — I doubt the brothers were discussing thematic highlights in the text. 

I don’t have a lot of difficulty stomaching this reality, because engagement is engagement, and last I checked it’s one of the most-viewed editions of CST.

It’s also completely possible, he’s a totally mean-spirited kid who was making fun of me, but I am an equal opportunist attention craver; it’s fine if you’re talking negatively about me, as long as you’re talking about me. 

I haven’t said anything in this column I wish I could take back, anything that is cruel or unfair to another person. As far as I’m concerned, if you are talking about me instead of ignoring me, you are a fan. 

In the first installment of CST, I wrote, “I believe the things I have to say and the way I say them are interesting enough that people will read them.”

Say what you want about Sylvie Slotkin, but I was right. You are reading, maybe you read all quarter. 

If one of my favorite things to happen this year was a result of writing CST, it’s safe to say my favorite thing I did this year was starting this column. And now it’s ending. 

Just kidding! I’ll be back in a few weeks. I was thinking of rebranding to Outdoor Shower Thoughts for the summer, but I decided against it.

Until then, Shower Thoughts Girl is signing off. Miss you already!

Sylvie Slotkin is a Medill sophomore. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

