Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses policy priorities at Northwestern forum

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke about the city’s latest policies at a Northwestern forum in the Guild Lounge at Scott Hall Wednesday evening, attracting students, faculty and members of the public.

“My administration is doing everything in my power to make sure that when you graduate from Northwestern, you have the opportunity to find a good job and to fulfill your purpose right here in this beloved city,” Johnson said to students in the crowd.

The event was organized by Weinberg’s political science department; the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications; the School of Education and Social Policy; and the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy. The discussion centered around a variety of current policies, including a $1.25 billion bond investment for housing, reopening mental health clinics, supporting marginalized communities and increasing summer jobs for youth.

Johnson also addressed public questions submitted before the event.

“Chicago, like many cities across the country, (is) being tested,” Johnson said. “We’re working to maintain a deep commitment in investing in communities and expanding opportunities for those who have been pushed and forced into the margins.”

As Johnson was introduced, a woman claiming to be an NU student stood up and shouted “Justice for Timothy Glaze” — a man shot and killed by two Chicago police officers in January.

The woman — who was unidentified as she was wearing a mask — said Glaze had a mental health crisis when officers confronted him.

“What is inappropriate about demanding justice and accountability from the Chicago mayor?” the woman said. “You claim to serve the people. Was Timothy not a citizen of Chicago?”

The woman was escorted out by security a few minutes later.

During his remarks, Johnson said he did not know the details of Glaze’s case. However, he said later in the talk that his administration has expanded its Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement Program, which sends trained mental health professionals — not police officers — to respond to 911 calls.

“Now we have a full-time paid professional to show up to mental health crises that ensures that law enforcement has the ability to show up for other areas of need,” Johnson said.

Johnson also discussed policies on the environment and public transportation. He said his office has prioritized environmental justice through initiatives such as planting trees across the city and securing $426 million from the federal government to deal with flood mitigation, as the underground infrastructure has been “neglected.”

In terms of transportation, Johnson said his administration received federal funding to expand the CTA Red Line by four stops. Under the project, the line, which currently stops at 95th Street, will go as far as 130th Street.

Johnson’s administration is also investing in Better Streets for Buses — a CTA program seeking to improve bus infrastructure through targeted upgrades and street design — to create more express bus lanes and “move people faster” through the city, he said.

In response to a question from the audience, Johnson said investments for Chicago’s sports teams and stadiums are important in attracting more people to the city.

“We need to create a public space where championship games can be held, you know, in parks around the city,” Johnson said. “It changes the mood of the city.”

Weinberg sophomore Ari Globerman said despite feeling the event was cut short, he appreciated the mayor’s focus on equitable resources, especially for marginalized neighborhoods.

However, Globerman said he wished there was a more detailed discussion on crime issues in Chicago.

“I feel like Chicago’s nationally recognized to be a pretty unsafe place,” Globerman said. “Even though there has been some progress, I was still hoping that we’d hear some questions about that while he was being interviewed on stage.”

Weinberg senior Paloma Gomez Bushofsky, one of the speakers who introduced the mayor, said the forum created an “anchor” for the NU community and the City of Chicago.

A Chicago native who attended public school in the city, Gomez Bushofsky said she hopes the event encourages people to have more productive conversations and give back to the Chicago community.

“With someone as important as the mayor, it’s definitely an important way to sort of break Northwesterners out of their shell of being in the bubble of Northwestern and Evanston,” Gomez Bushofsky said. “Having events like this where we can all come together and talk as people is really important.”

