Q&A: Medill Prof. J.A. Adande reflects on ‘Around the Horn’ conclusion, future of sports television

ESPN’s “Around the Horn” graced the air with almost 23 years of sports talk, featuring laughter, emotion and joy before it concluded Friday.

Medill Prof. J.A. Adande (Medill ’92), who appeared on almost 1,300 of the show’s 4,953 episodes, described to The Daily how the show cultivated a diverse sports media landscape, supplying journalists, columnists and others with a considerable platform.

Adande, the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications’ director of sports journalism, secured 339 wins throughout his time on “Around the Horn.” He was featured on the show’s final episode and signed off with the phrase, “the Adande Lounge is now closed.”

“It really altered the last two decades of my life,” Adande said. “I doubt ESPN would have hired me when they did in 2007 if my profile hadn’t been elevated through ‘Around the Horn.’ … One of the reasons Northwestern wanted to hire me was the profile I had thanks to ‘Around the Horn.’”

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: What legacy do you think the show left behind?

Adande: It is hard because legacy should be something that’s ongoing. And it does continue when you look at the number of people who have been elevated to a national television stage. I think of Mina Kimes, Harry Lyles (Jr.), David Dennis Jr. (Medill M.S. ’09), Justin Tinsley, Sarah Spain, Bomani Jones — all these are the people who we see all over the place now that weren’t on a national TV stage before.

That’s the legacy of the show. It brought to attention so many talented people who, for the most part, were journalists first.

The Daily: How did ‘Around the Horn’ change or shape your identity as a journalist and expose you to opportunities?

Adande: I didn’t have to introduce myself a lot of times. I’d walk up to someone, and they would say hi to me. On a small personal scale, people pronounce my name right. I don’t think it is a very hard name to pronounce, but people get it wrong all the time. But for the last 20 years, everyone says my name right. … It’s probably gotten me places. It gets your calls and messages returned faster.

The irony was that people thought it was beneath journalists to go on TV and shout and yell at each other, but it actually helped make us better journalists, because it increased our access. Ninety percent of this business is getting people to talk to you, and it made people more willing to talk to you.

The Daily: What was that final episode like for you? What was that like for you, being a part of it and signing off there?

Adande: I really thought that the show brought it all the way to the end, and I’m proud of that last show — it was emotional.

From the beginning of the show, we’ve had conference calls the morning of the show to go over everything, and then the last five years, we’ve been doing them over Zoom. Usually, we keep our cameras off for Zoom as people are getting ready, people are working out or whatever. This last time, it was eight people that go back to the early days of the show, and we were all on that Zoom, and we put our cameras on.

Just having that group together and just talking, there really wasn’t much to go over on the show because we didn’t have 10 topics this time, but we just kind of sat there and reminisced and shared our thoughts. I’ll remember that even more than I’ll remember the final show, just because it’s this group of people that was brought together and put out this amazing product. We’ll just never have this group together in this way ever again. It was just a very nostalgic moment.

The Daily: What was your reaction when you heard the show was ending?

Adande: I know Tony Reali fought valiantly to keep the show alive, but I think (ESPN’s) mind was made up. They’re going in a different direction. It’s not so much about our show, it’s about the beginning of the end of studio shows.

You’ll notice, ESPN didn’t have something ready to replace us. … It’s not that they thought they could do better in this slot. It’s that they just don’t want to continue investing in studio shows as they move towards streaming.

The Daily: How do you see the future of sports talk shows? How do you anticipate the media landscape looking 10 to 15 years down the line?

Adande: There is an abundance of them if you look around; it’s just a different format. It’s podcasts. … The barrier of entry to journalism has been reduced. It used to take a TV studio, a satellite dish, an FCC license, all these things to get on the air. Now, it just takes your phone and you upload to YouTube, and there you go. … It was not that easy to do what we were doing back then — five live shots from around the country.

Now it’s so easy, so you see “Around the Horn” formats all the time. The concept continues, it’s just not at the scale, and it’s not at the production value. … You can replicate the concept of the show. You can have four people arguing and debating in little boxes, but the high production values of the show and the national reach of this show aren’t going to be able to be duplicated easily.

