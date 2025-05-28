Kellogg establishes program to increase support for current, prospective veteran students

Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management recently inaugurated the Matt Caldwell Veterans Program, aimed at increasing veteran enrollment and support for current veteran students, the school announced in a May 21 news release.

The program will increase scholarships for veterans, establish new networking events and mentorship opportunities for veteran students, and create a new Kellogg Veterans Council to inform future veteran-focused Kellogg programs, according to the news release.

“Veterans come to Kellogg with valuable experience in leadership, teamwork and the ability to thrive in an uncertain environment,” Kellogg Dean Francesca Cornelli wrote in the release. “We want to harness this expertise and help forge civic and business leaders for the future.”

The initiative is named for Matt Caldwell (Pritzker ’10, Kellogg ’10), a U.S. Army veteran who currently serves as the president and CEO of the Florida Panthers, South Florida’s NHL franchise.

After serving in Iraq and Kosovo, Caldwell enrolled in Kellogg’s JD-MBA Program. In 2016, Caldwell became the youngest CEO in professional sports when he took the helm at the Panthers.

“I’m deeply honored by Kellogg’s recognition and thrilled to see their strong commitment to supporting servicemembers as they transition to civilian careers through this new veterans program,” Caldwell wrote in the news release.

Alongside the new opportunities, Kellogg already offers career education, networking events, job interview preparation and other programs tailored to veteran students, according to the release.

“We are proud to expand the resources we offer to these important members of our community,” Cornelli wrote in the release.

